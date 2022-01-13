Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.01.2022
Breaking News: Halo Collective sichert sich 30 Mio. USD zusätzlichen Umsatz!
WKN: 851399 ISIN: US4592001014 
13.01.2022 | 09:34
Comviva to offer Next-Generation BlueMarble Solution on IBM Cloud for Telecommunications

- Integrated solution to enable commerce and monetization solutions for the emerging era of 5G and Edge

NEW DELHI, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions, announced a collaboration with IBM (NYSE: IBM) to deliver its next-generation BlueMarble solution on the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications. The integrated solution shall power digital transformation for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) globally in the 5G and Edge era.

Comviva Logo

Comviva's BlueMarble, which is now ready to run on IBM Cloud for Telecommunications, enables CSPs to modernize their business platforms without having to go through large complex transformation cycles. Offering a complete digital customer lifecycle from discovery, shopping, ordering, and billing to payment and care, the solution is designed to provide a digital platform with ready-to-configure microservices and flexible user interface components to enable a new-age customer experience across different channels, as well as a scalable and agile market solution for CSPs to monetize infrastructure and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

Manoranjan 'Mao' Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva, said, "5G introduces fundamental changes to the way Business Support Solutions work for evolving digital services. It is essential for CSPs to embrace Cloud native technologies that provide differentiated competitive advantage for supporting new revenue models. Our BlueMarble solution is 5G native and now ready to run on the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications. The integrated solution is designed to empower CSPs with a future proof next-generation platform for rapid transformation and monetization of existing network infrastructure as they prepare for 5G evolution."

This collaboration is in line with Comviva's parent company, Tech Mahindra's NXT.NOW charter, that focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and evolving needs in the 5G era. Tech Mahindra is part of IBM's partner ecosystem collaborating on the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications to help network equipment providers, independent software vendors (ISVs), software-as-a-service providers, and hardware partners accelerate business transformation by unlocking the power of 5G and edge. The IBM Cloud for Telecommunications is engineered to integrate advanced AI and automation processes at the edge and speeds services deployment while simultaneously reducing overall costs.

Bill Lambertson, Vice President and Distinguished Industry Leader for IBM Global Telecommunications, said, "We are excited to bring together Comviva's BlueMarble order capture solution with IBM's Sterling Order Management using Telco standard TM Forum Open APIs that are enabled on IBM Cloud for Telecommunications. We look forward to extend this API driven integration on joint client engagements."

Mahadev Subramaniam, IBM Global Business Unit Head at Tech Mahindra, said, "5G is a significant part of our portfolio and growth agenda. A frontrunner in this domain, we have been making sustained investments to expand our 5G capabilities, and in the process, strengthen the ecosystem. This collaboration is a testimony to our long-standing alliance with IBM. In line with our CloudNXT.NOWTM framework, the work with IBM is aimed at generating new revenue streams from 5G and solidifying our vision to further scale our IBM ecosystem."

This collaboration aims to allow Tech Mahindra and IBM to establish a standards-based integration of new Telco solutions with clients' existing systems using TM Forum APIs enabled on IBM Cloud for Telecommunications. Comviva's BlueMarble solution implements these APIs to help enable agile adaptation, as well as the ability to address specific client needs, such as integrating solutions from IBM and its partner ecosystem. Additionally, the BlueMarble solution can integrate with IBM's Sterling Order Management to offer clients a choice of billing solutions.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Sundeep Mehta
PR & Corporate Communications
Mail: sundeep.mehta@comviva.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/Comviva_Logo.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
