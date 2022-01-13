Seraphim's new solar modules are available in monofacial and bifacial variants. They rely on multi-busbar technology and are built with 210 mm silicon wafers.Seraphim Energy Group, a Chinese PV module manufacturer, has unveiled a new solar modules series with power outputs of up to 670W, with module efficiencies as high as 21.57%. "The S5 series modules, integrating 210 mm large-size silicon wafers with multi-busbar, half-cell, dual-glass technologies, can achieve stronger performance and reliability. Specifically, the new product, by introducing the multi-busbar (12BB) technology with 210 mm ...

