DJ PNE AG: 'Zahrenholz' and 'Holstentor' wind farms commissioned for own portfolio

DGAP-Media / 2022-01-13 / 09:06

Corporate News

PNE AG: "Zahrenholz" and "Holstentor" wind farms commissioned for own portfolio

- Nine wind turbines with a nominal output of approx. 35.1 MW

- PNE portfolio expanded to approx. 233 megawatts (MW)

- Fully on track with the development of the own portfolio of wind farms

Cuxhaven, 13 January 2022 - PNE AG, which is internationally active in the development and operation of renewable energy projects, has further expanded its internally operated portfolio: The "Zahrenholz" and "Holstentor" wind farms, which together have a nominal output of approx. 35.1 MW, were commissioned at the end of 2021. They are intended for PNE AG's own wind farm portfolio, which now consists of projects with a nominal output of approx. 233.2 MW.

"Zahrenholz" wind farm was constructed in the district of Gifhorn in Lower Saxony. Environmentally friendly energy is generated here by six Nordex N131 wind turbines with a collective nominal output of approx. 21.6 MW.

"Holstentor" wind farm was built in the district of Rendsburg-Eckernförde in Schleswig-Holstein. Three Nordex N149 wind turbines have been commissioned here with a total nominal output of 13.5 MW.

Environmentally friendly wind power for more than 24,000 households The turbines generate environmentally friendly wind power that can cover the average annual demand of more than 24,000 households. PNE AG is accordingly contributing still more to the energy transition and increasing the proportion of electricity generated using renewable energies.

PNE continuing to expand its own wind farm portfolio With the commissioning of these two wind farms, PNE AG has taken a further step in the ongoing development of its own wind farm portfolio. PNE currently operates wind farms with a nominal output of approx. 233.2 MW. Other wind farms are under construction and undergoing licensing as described in the Federal Immission Control Act ( Bundesimmissionsschutzgesetz, BImSchG). PNE's own portfolio of wind farms will be expanded to up to 500 MW by the end of 2023.

Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG: "The commissioning of these two wind farms is a very welcome milestone on the path of PNE AG's further development. We are fully on track. Almost half of the wind farms we have planned for our own portfolio are already in operation. Along with our service portfolio and the development and sale of projects, our own wind farm portfolio is a mainstay of our corporate development."

About the PNE Group The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed into a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the company's services encompass all phases of project development and operation. In addition to wind energy, the company's range of offers includes photovoltaics, electricity storage, service products and the supply of clean electricity. PNE is also focussing on the development of power-to-X solutions.

Contacts for enquiries

PNE AG PNE AG Rainer Heinsohn Christopher Rodler Corporate Communications Investor Relations Phone: +49 (0) 4721 718 453 Phone: +49 (0) 4087 933 114 Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373 Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373 Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pne-ag.com Christopher.Rodler(at)pne-ag.com End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: PNE AG Key word(s): Energy

2022-01-13 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: PNE AG Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4 27472 Cuxhaven Germany Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06 Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200 E-mail: info@pne-ag.com Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0, WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG, Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1268175 End of News DGAP Media =------------

1268175 2022-01-13

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1268175&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2022 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)