13.01.2022

- Launch of Rubean PhonePOS solution by institutional financial service providers in 2022

- Large parcel service already uses Rubean AG's PhonePOS throughout Hungary

- First evidence of exponential growth



Munich, 13 January 2022: Rubean AG, Munich, (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080), is expecting a strong boost in sales this year following initial sales of its "PhonePOS" payment receiving solution in the past financial year 2021. After extensive tests and successful approvals, "PhonePOS" was able to successfully complete its first market entries in 2021, so that significantly growing sales will be recorded from various market launches this year. After generating around €0.7 million in sales in 2021, as expected, and thus twice as much as in the previous year, Rubean expects sales to triple to around €2.0 million in 2022. In 2023, the company expects to reach the break-even point.



The PhonePOS solution allows any merchant with an Android device to download the PhonePOS app from the Google Play Store and instantly accept contactless card payments without an additional card reader. PhonePOS enables merchants of all types to accept card payments securely, cost-effectively and anywhere without having to buy or lease expensive hardware. The purely software-based acceptance of card payments enables or, in many cases, simplifies on-site payment and thus increases sales. PhonePOS is certified according to PCI-CPoC, the standard of the PCI Security Standards Council, and therefore has unlimited worldwide approval.



Proof of the exponential growth is the launch in Hungary, where a leading parcel service has been using the PhonePOS solution since October last year, processing deliveries by cash-on-delivery via a payment receiving device with the Rubean app. The monthly transaction volume here is already in the high single-digit million euro range.



"Our major customers have announced that they will ensure broad market launches in 2022. This applies to the major Spanish bank BBVA, the payment service provider Global Payments and a large German banking organisation," says Rubean board member Dr Hermann Geupel. In addition, Rubean is currently in concrete contract negotiations with various new customers.



Rubean has positioned itself well for the strong development and the increased tasks in the past financial year 2021 by increasing its staff and by contributing the sub-division called "CCV PhonePOS" for the development of mobile payment solutions. With the contribution, the CCV Group and Rubean merged the jointly developed PhonePOS solution into Rubean.



About Rubean: Rubean AG has been an established software producer in the financial sector for 20 years. The company is now growing with the development of innovative solutions for mobile payments. These include the mobile point-of-sale terminal solution PhonePOS, which was developed in cooperation with CCV. Rubean is listed on the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange as well as on the Frankfurt, Berlin and Düsseldorf OTC markets and on Tradegate and Quotrix.



