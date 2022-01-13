JK Tech Partners with Progress to Become the First Global System Integrator for Digital Transformation in UK and Nordics

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech, a next-generation digital transformation, and IT services provider has announced a strategic partnership with Progress, a leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, to help enterprises across industries in the United Kingdom to redesign and innovate their businesses to meet their digital transformation goals. The company is organising a webinar- Modernise Your Applications to Accelerate Digital Transformation, on the 20th of January, to demonstrate the usage and present the benefits of this collaboration to its clients.

The two companies joined hands to create innovatively personalised,easy to implement, secure solutions,to provide effective digital transformation services to their customers.These services are built on JK Tech's robust 4R modernisation framework helping clients through the transformation journey to Value Realisation.

Commenting on the alliance, Ram Kumar, Senior Vice President, and Business Head UK & EU Region, JK Tech, said, "Our association with Progress is over two decades old. We are confident that this alliance will prove beneficial for all our clients in their journey towards modernisation and digital transformation as they can reap the benefits of the product suite by Progress and modernisation framework by JK Tech. The comprehensive solution will enable businesses to deliver impeccable customer experience along with increasing operational efficiency."

Adding to this,Phil Dunlop, VP of Sales, EMEA, Progress said, "We are happy to announce that our partnership with JK Tech has further developed to offer a complete digital transformation solution. JK Tech's Progress Center of Excellence which is envisioned to accelerate the digital transformation will assist businesses in their digital growth journey."

Having the latest new-age technologies that result in higher efficiency and productivity, JK Techensures the ultimate level of security and analytics to Progress end-users and in the UK and the Nordics. JK Tech's Progress Center of Excellence comprises consultants having core competencies in the implementation ProgressOpenEdge.

About JK Tech- JK Tech is a next-generation Digital and IT services provider enabling clients globally to navigate their digital transformation. JK Tech stands by its vision of being "committed to a superior experience" with its customers, its people, and its social environment.

JK Tech offers specialised capabilities across automotive, manufacturing, retail & consumer products, healthcare with its niche solutions across Modernisation and Automation that help improve their performance and create lasting value across its enterprises.

www.jktech.com Twitter, LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1513832/JK_Tech_Logo.jpg