International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD): IBFD launches unique Transfer Pricing Certificate for tax professionals

IBFD's Advanced Professional Certificate in Transfer Pricing (APCTP-I) is a 6-month online qualification for tax professionals who wish to be able to manage transfer pricing issues, retain their competitive edge and ultimately be recognized globally as professional experts in this field.

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 6-month online programme starting on 1 February 2022 is open to all, but is especially suited for tax professionals who wish to gain a comprehensive and practical understanding of the complex world of transfer pricing, specifically in the areas of intra-group financing and services, benchmarking and valuation and intangibles.

If you are active in controlling aspects of tax law, accounting, finance or treasury in any corporate, MNE or accounting firm or you are a tax advisory professional, this programme is essential when looking to expand your knowledge base in these fields.

What skills will the Transfer Pricing Certificate give me?

By undertaking the programme, you will be able to:

Gain an in-depth understanding of the guidance of international organizations, legislation and case law related to intra-group financing and their implications.

Determine a chargeable service, arm's length remunerations, cost sharing and contribution arrangements, and understand the MNE and tax authorities' perspective.

Find comparables for different type of transactions and various comparability adjustments, focus on case law decisions based on comparability analysis, as well as analyse issues in different regions.

Identify intangibles and the importance of Intangible Property (IP) in Global Value Chains, IP structuring and attribution of intangible-related returns.

Gain CPE points from a practical and interactive programme

The programme has been divided into four online courses that consist of several modules. Each course contains engaging video content, case study-based assignments and two assessments.

By dedicating a minimum of 5 hours of study per week, the programme can be completed within 6 months and will earn you 24 CPE points.

Sign up to the programme starting on 1 February

Sign up by visiting https://www.ibfd.org/shop/advanced-professional-certificate-transfer-pricing-1

Contact information: Phil Windus, Senior Marketing Coordinator: p.windus@ibfd.org.

About IBFD

IBFDis a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisors.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b595708-437f-4cc5-aa52-7eab1170bab0