The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the German cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cards, credit transfers, cash, direct debits and cheques during the review-period (2017-21e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2021e-25f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

The report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the German cards and payments industry, including

Current and forecast values for each market in the German cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cards, credit transfers, cash, direct debits and cheques It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the German cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards

The competitive landscape of the German cards and payments industry

Scope

The SEPA Instant Credit Transfer (SCT Inst) service has been available in Germany since November 2017. It enables individuals to transfer a maximum of €100,000 ($122,281.12) within 10 seconds. Funds can be transferred instantly 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Based on SCT Inst infrastructure, in July 2020 a group of 16 European banks from Spain, Belgium, France, Germany, and the Netherlands announced the future launch of a European-level unified payment system called the European Payments Initiative. It is expected to enter the operational stage in 2022. The new solution aims to create a unified payment solution leveraging existing SCT Inst infrastructure; it also plans to offer cards and digital wallets for consumers and merchants across Europe. The solution will cover all types of transactions, including in-store, online, and P2P payments using payment cards and digital wallets, as well as cash withdrawals.

The proliferation of digital-only banks is likely to accelerate the shift away from cash to card payments. N26 is the most popular digital-only bank in Germany, providing competition to traditional banks by offering products and services at comparatively lower rates. Founded in 2013 in Germany, it is now available in 25 countries. In November 2020, the bank launched N26 Smart a new premium account that includes an N26 Smart Mastercard debit card. In June 2020, Germany-based Vivid Money launched digital banking services in Germany. It offers a metal Visa debit card for its account holders free of charge. Previously, Santander launched its digital-only bank Openbank in Germany in September 2019. Other challenger banks operating in the country include Revolut, Penta, and Holvi.

German consumers are increasingly using girocards for contactless payments. According to girocard, currently there are nearly 80 million girocards with contactless functionality. There is also growing concern among consumers about what they touch (including cash) amid the COVID-19 outbreak. This is further pushing consumers towards payment methods such as contactless cards. According to girocard, in the first half of 2021, nearly 64% of all girocard transactions were contactless. Growth in contactless payments is also expected to be supported by rising acceptance. According to girocard, as of October 2021, there are around 922,000 POS terminals capable of supporting contactless payments in Germany, up from 755,000 in December 2019.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Overview

Payment Instruments

Card-Based Payments

Merchant Acquiring

Ecommerce Payments

Buy Now Pay Later

Mobile Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Job Analysis

Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

Companies Mentioned

DSGV

BVR

Deutscha Bank

Commerzbank

ING Bank

Landesbank

N26

girocard

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

Diners Club

Worldline

Fiserv

Nexi

EVO

Elvaon

DZ Bank

PayPal

Paysafe

Klarna

Divido

AfterPay

Google Pay

Samsung Pay

Apple Pay

giropay

ELV

