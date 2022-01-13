A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.: A2Z Introduces All-in-One Cust2mate Smart Cart Platform at NRF National Retail Federation In New York.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) (TSXV:AZ), will exposé its Cust2Mate Smart Cart Platform at the National Retail Federation Big Show - finally offering major retail chains a market-ready system with advanced technology designed for attractive retail ROI and fun for the customer to use. Attendees can work with the Cust2Mate Smart Cart in the NRF Edgify Booth 3253 on January 16-18 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York. Click here for video.

"Our team of has decades of experience and already proven successfully implementing new retail POS systems in supermarkets and other retail chains that have been widely adapted globally," says Rafael Yam, CEO of Cust2Mate Technologies. NRF is an opportunity to showcase our market proven platform which is already being installed. backed by a service and support infrastructure that supermarkets are already working with. We're delivering on our promise of unparalleled personalized shopping experience while providing the retailer with valuable new intelligence, with system support to increase profits."

Reliable and ROI for Retailers

Cust2Mate's technology reduces shrinkage with an anti-fraud advanced technology. The Smart Cart seamlessly integrates several technologies using AI, computer vision and secure edge computing. These provide inventory control that minimizes stockout risk as well as real time business intelligence that personalizes the customer experience, increases purchasing.

Using Edgify's collaborative AI and computer vision for real time updates of new SKUs and pricing changes, Cust2Mate recognize non-barcoded items (fruits and vegetables). Using their algorithms, Edgify enables any SKU information change to be updated every computer device under each cart, in every store across the entire chain That minimizes the security needs costly servers and infrastructure compared with a less secure and private, cloud-based system. Shopper data stays in the store.

"From the moment the shopper's smart cart passes the designated entry gate the system engages the customer to offer promotions and discounts as well as add to their purchase with suggestions to augment their menu if they appear to purchasing goods for a salad, or mayonnaise to go with their canned tuna," Rafael Yam, CEO of Cust2Mate. "The system will learn and remember customer's habits and trends in the store, allowing the retailer to leverage this valuable real tie business intelligence across the chain in accordance with all privacy laws."

Fun and Faster for Consumers

Customers want to shop with greater frequency at a store that is convenient, quick, and fun and combine the best of the online and physical experiences. The all-in-one Cust2Mate smart cart features a flawless bar code scanner that records items for fast and accurate pricing. The cart mounted touchscreen table offers shopping suggestions, coupons and discounts.

Self-checkout is a breeze with no lines. Every Smart cart features contactless Tap & Pay and QR scanning that can be integrated with loyalty programs or instore promotions available at the point-of-sale. The mobile payment pad allows customers to pay using bank card or e-wallet where they have funds -- Venmo, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, -- use Buy Now Pay Later accounts, loyalty points and even many types of cryptocurrencies.

