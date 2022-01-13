Nintex Named a Leader in the 2022 G2 Enterprise Grid Reports

Peer-to-peer review site, G2, ranks the Nintex Process Platform a leader in Digital Process Automation, No-Code Dev Platforms, Rapid App Development and Business Process Management

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, announced today that the company's powerful and easy-to-use process platform has ranked as a leader in multiple 2022 G2 Grid Reports including Digital Process Automation (DPA), No-Code Development Platforms, Rapid App Development and Business Process Management (BPM).

Register for Nintex ProcessFest 2022 at https://www.nintex.com/nintex-processfest-2022/ to experience the power, ease and speed of the Nintex Process Platform on 1-2 March 2022 .

"It is an honour to be named a leader in G2's Grid Reports," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "At Nintex, we have an unwavering commitment to offer organisations in every industry software solutions that make it possible to effectively map, automate and optimise their enterprise-wide business processes and workflows."

The G2 Grid processes aggregate information from customer reviews to score software technology offerings by market presence, sentiment and usability to identify the highest rated. Today more than 10,000 leading organisations in both the public and private sectors are accelerating digital transformation with Nintex.

Nintex customers have posted more than 1,000 reviews on G2 about how their organisations are leveraging Nintex Promapp, Nintex Workflow, Nintex Forms, Nintex RPA, Nintex AssureSign and Nintex DocGen for competitive advantages-saving time and money as well as providing modern digital experiences for their employees and customers.

Customers consistently rate Nintex capabilities high, citing the ability to:

Quickly turn manual business processes into digital workflows with Nintex automation

"If you're looking to automate your company processes, Nintex is the best way to do it."



"Any manual business task can be brought to life with automation."

Save valuable time with Nintex software solutions

"Automating some of the more time-consuming tasks is freeing up time and energy to do other tasks."



"Nintex has allowed us to automate repetitive tasks in a few steps, saving us a lot of time."

Easily integrate systems with Nintex Xtensions and connectors

"Nintex integrates excellently with well-known SaaS leaders on the market."



"[The platform provides the] ability to connect across multiple platforms without much trouble."

Drive usage and adoption given Nintex's no-code to low-code tools

"The low-code approach allows anyone who is computer savvy to use it, and you don't need to be a developer."



"The drag-and-drop actions are easy to learn and allow you to solve any problem without coding."



"[The Nintex Process Platform] is very user friendly, and it promotes citizen development."

Nintex has also received consistent recognition from G2 in the mid-market segment for the breadth and depth of its platform offerings.

To learn more about how organisations across every major industry are leveraging Nintex for process management and end-to-end automation, visit https://www.nintex.com/using-nintex/case-studies/.

