- (PLX AI) - SSAB has potential to double in the long term, analysts at DNB said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- • Price target raised to SEK 75 from SEK 56
- • At a record low P/E of 3.9 for 2021 estimates, the market is expecting profits to slump, but we believe 2022 profit is set to remain historically high, DNB said
- • SSAB has compelling long-term prospects, with strong positions in key markets and the green transition: DNB
- • SSAB is a unique investment case in the steel sector due to its favorable market position in special steel: DNB
- • Long term, SSAB has the potential to reach SEK 120 per share, DNB said
- • The company is trading up 2.1% at SEK 60.08 at mid-morning
