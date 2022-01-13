Figures released by Eurostat this week indicated the monumental task facing the renewables industry as Europe attempts to replace a power source which generated a quarter of the bloc's electricity in 2020.The scale of the task facing legislators in the EU's nuclear states which have pledged to phase out the divisive power source has again been spelled out, this time by the bloc's statistical agency. Eurostat has produced figures for 2020 which indicated nuclear plants generated almost a quarter of the bloc's electricity in that year, with the leading nuclear member states of France, Germany, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...