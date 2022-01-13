- (PLX AI) - Nordnet and Avanza rose again today after Danske Bank initiated coverage of both with a buy recommendation.
- • Nordnet was up 2.9%
- • Avanza was up 1.7%
- • Both Nordnet and Avanza are true growth companies, and even though record-high trading related revenues are likely to come down, they have a capital-light business model that justifies high valuations, Danske said
- • Revenue should recover to last year's level by 2023: Danske
- • Danske prefers Nordnet for superior operating leverage and cheaper current valuation; price target SEK 232
- • Avanza price target SEK 361
NORDNET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de