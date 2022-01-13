The 162MW (AC) Columboola Solar Farm in the Western Downs region of Queensland, Australia, has been successfully connected to the transmission network. Queensland government-owned CS Energy has agreed to purchase 100% of the 440GWh of annual capacity over the next 10 years.From pv magazine Australia The 162MW (AC) Columboola Solar Farm has been successfully connected to the transmission network in the Western Downs region of Queensland, Australia, according to Powerlink Queensland. The Columboola Solar Farm, which boasts 417,000 PV modules, is situated between Chinchilla and Miles on a 1,009-acre ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...