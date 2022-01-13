Rafal Kaminski as Chief Scientific Officer will lead Angelini Pharma's future pipeline development and research and innovation model

He previously served as Chief Scientific Officer at OncoAndredi Therapeutics and held international senior R&D leadership positions with UCB and Roche

Angelini Pharma, an international pharmaceutical company which is part of the privately-owned Angelini Industries, has appointed Rafal Kaminski as its new Chief Scientific Officer. Rafal Kaminski has broad international experience in drug discovery and innovation and will lead Angelini Pharma's research and development (R&D) strategy. He will commence his role in January 2022.

Rafal Kaminiski appointed Chief Scientific Officer, Angelini Pharma (Photo: Business Wire)

"I am excited for Rafal's appointment which completes our leadership team. He will be instrumental in enabling us to develop a solid leadership in the field of brain health and rare diseases" commented Pierluigi Antonelli, Chief Executive Officer Angelini Pharma. "Rafal brings a significant wealth of experience having led R&D from discovery to clinical development of small innovative molecules. He will be responsible for driving our current and future pipeline development strategy, including our distinctive research and innovation model".

Over the past 15 years, Rafal Kaminski has held senior R&D leadership roles at UCB Pharma in Belgium and Roche in Switzerland. He joins Angelini Pharma from OncoAndredi Therapeutics, a leading biotech company in Poland where he served as Chief Scientific Officer and Board Member.

"I am very pleased to be joining Angelini Pharma and help further its research and innovation" commented Rafal Kaminski. "Angelini Pharma has an exciting pipeline across a broad range of therapeutic areas, and I am keen to leverage my experience and to lead the accomplished R&D team collaborating with the leadership team."

Rafal Kaminski received his medical degree and doctorate in pharmacology from the Medical University of Lublin, Poland and completed his post-doctoral training at Radboud University in The Netherlands and in the National Institutes of Health in the U.S. He obtained a Diploma in Pharmaceutical Medicine from ULB in Belgium.

About Angelini Pharma

Angelini Pharma is an international pharmaceutical company, part of the Italian privately-owned Angelini Industries. Angelini Pharma is committed to helping patients in the therapeutics areas of Brain Health, Rare Diseases and Consumer Healthcare. Over the past 50 years, in the field of mental health, Angelini Pharma has gained international recognition for its substantial efforts to improve the management of patients with mental health disorders thanks to important, internally developed, molecules (such as trazodone) and its commitment to fighting mental health stigma. Angelini Pharma operates directly in 20 countries employing almost 3,000 people and commercializes its products in more than 50 countries through strategic alliances with leading international pharmaceutical groups. For additional information visit www.angelinipharma.com.

