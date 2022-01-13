Anzeige
Halo Collective: Starke News triggert Rallye - aber da geht noch mehr!
PR Newswire
13.01.2022 | 13:04
Ethical retail challenger Wholee sees bumper Christmas period as sales soar for women's fashion and home décor

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero markup and ethical online retail app Wholee (https://uk.wholee.sale/) has enjoyed a bumper festive period, experiencing big increases in global sales of women's clothing and home décor.

New figures out today show sales of women's clothing increased by 25.8 per cent on Black Friday, while sales of women's shoes and homeware rose by around eight per cent each. Sales of men's clothing saw a big jump in the post-Black Friday period, increasing by 27.56 per cent, and men's shoes sales rose by 7.54 per cent.

The impressive array of results vindicates Wholee's unique sales strategy that sees them offer customers special benefits such as express delivery and 24/7 customer service, in addition to quality and size guarantees, with unique 360 degree product viewing technology.

Wholee has successfully positioned itself as a key online retailer alongside Amazon, eBay, and Wish, with downloads of its app pushing past 5 million globally last year.

Commenting, Wholee spokesperson Eleanor Thomas said: "The increases we saw in sales figures was a very welcome Christmas present for Wholee."

"In an increasingly crowded marketplace it is becoming more difficult to stand out from the crowd. But this shows customers are really latching on to our consumer-focused approach to retail."

"Our zero-markup approach is key to this and we are already making great progress towards shaking up the online marketplace for good. Consumers shop with us knowing they are the focus of our business, not profits, and all the signs are there that more and more people will look to Wholee for their online shopping needs as we move into the new year."

"We look forward to telling our customers more about the exciting range of products we have lined up for 2022."

About Wholee

Wholee is a disruptor to the online retail marketplace which connects users directly to approved factories. Launched in August 2020, Singapore-based Wholee works by connecting users with over 100,000 manufacturers across the globe. It offers good quality products at lower prices and gives users access to millions of modern consumer products across a range of categories, including fashion, home and garden, and lifestyle.

© 2022 PR Newswire
