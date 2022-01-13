American Affiliate has generated over $3.4 million CAD in revenue and registered over 16,000 new depositing customers since its acquisition by FansUnite

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2022) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that American Affiliate ("AmAff") has demonstrated strong sales growth and operational performance since FansUnite's acquisition that was announced on November 23, 2021.

Since November 23, 2021, American Affiliate has generated more than $3.4 million CAD in unaudited revenue, while operating at over 30% gross margins, and has registered more than 16,000 new depositing customers for leading partner brands such as BetMGM, WynnBet, Caesars, FanDuel and DraftKings.

"American Affiliate's performance continues to exceed our expectations," said Chris Grove, Chief Executive Officer of American Affiliate. "Our growth continues to be powered by our unique strategy of focusing exclusively on the U.S. market with a brand-driven, tech-based portfolio of assets that are able to access potential gamblers across multiple digital and retail channels."

"The first quarter of 2022 is likely to be the biggest so far for the U.S. online sports betting and casino industry," continued Grove. "The introduction of new markets like New York, the continued growth of existing markets, and the tentpole events for professional football and college basketball will all combine to create unprecedented levels of consumer interest and online gambling revenue."

Overview of American Affiliate's Marquee Brands

Betting Hero - The #1 live activation network in sports betting, Betting Hero helps people enjoy their experience betting on mobile, providing consumers with the smoothest possible experience as they register, fund, and bet. Betting Heroes are a prominent presence at dozens of casinos, sports bars and live sporting events across the country each and every week.

BetPrep - A game-changing software that saves sports bettors the effort of collecting data, calculating useful statistics and finding what conditions lead to profitable betting opportunities, BetPrep allows bettors and sharps to test their own strategies on over 10 years of historical sports data and odds.

Props.com - Providing wall-to-wall coverage of the news, insights, analysis, and trends through entertaining and actionable content, Props.com is a leading hub for the ever-growing population of U.S. sports bettors.

Wagers.com - The authority at the intersection of sports, gambling, finance and technology, Wagers.com covers industry developments, breaking news and offers expert insight and analysis in an accessible approach.

American Affiliate currently has regulatory approval to operate in 10 states: Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, and is authorized to provide marketing services for licensed sports betting operators in Massachusetts, New York, and Nevada. Additionally, AmAff is poised to apply for regulatory approval in any other states that legalize sports betting.

"American Affiliate's multi-state operation enables FansUnite to increase our reach to different regulated betting markets across the United States," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "To be able to achieve these figures within a short, six-week span that included both American Thanksgiving and Christmas is a testament to their ability to connect with consumers and bodes well for FansUnite to continue its positive momentum in 2022."

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one-of-a-kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets. The Company also provides technological solutions and services in the global gaming and entertainment industries. Its technology includes fixed/parimutuel odds, in-stream betting, live betting, casino-style games, cryptocurrency wallet and news content.

About American Affiliate

American Affiliate is a U.S. pure play affiliate company focused on generating new depositing customers for online sportsbooks, casinos, daily fantasy and poker platforms. American Affiliate is the only true omni-channel affiliate, covering both retail and digital activation across the legal U.S. states. American Affiliate owns and operates numerous brands, including Betting Hero, BetPrep, Props and Wagers and is operated by a group of industry experts with decades of experience in the U.S. and global gaming market.

