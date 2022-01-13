ePlay Digital Inc: ePlay Announces Release of Fan Freak App and ePlay Wallet

Fan Freak allows sports fans to build teams, streaks, and win cash prizes.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / ePlay Digital Inc . (CSE:EPY) (OTC PINK:EPYFF) (FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced the official release of the Fan Freak app. Fan Freak includes NHL, NFL, MLB, NBA, and NCAA Football. Fan Freak is 3 games-in-one and allows users to earn prizes and points. The three games included in the initial release include Fantasy MVP, Pick-Sheet, and Streak. The app will be available as a public beta with real cash prizes starting on Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:15 PM ET.

The Streak game includes cash prizing and will immediately earn revenue through level upgrades. Apple's policies allow ePlay to collect users credit card payments without sharing a percentage with Apple. The unique ePlay Wallet feature is a first for the company. The ePlay Wallet is interoperable with other ePlay games and fully circumvents App Store revenue sharing that can be as high as 30% to the App Store.

"Fan Freak is super exciting for us," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "It is just the beginning of so many things planned for sports, NFTs, prizing, and the sports metaverse ePlay is deploying."

Fan Freak is a daily fantasy sports and streak app with cash and NFT prizes. Major go-to-market initiatives and programs for sports fans and influencers and for NFT collectors and fans are available now with more information at www.eplaydigital.com/fanfreak . Affiliate programs, contests, and free NFTs are available for anybody that chooses to become a Fan Freak and join the sports metaverse that ePlay has created called Klocked Word. Klocked World integrates the real world of sports from NFL in Fan Freak to fitness in Klocked App into a virtual world.

ePlay's mobile games and virtual worlds include Howie Mandel's Howie's Games , Robert Horry's Big Shot Basketball , and ePlay's running app Klocked . The official release announcement of Fan Freak will follow.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.me , sports gaming app Fan Freak , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me

Fan Freak Sports App

