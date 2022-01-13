Barclays Investment Bank today announces the appointment of Sven Baumann as Head of Investment Banking for Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH).

Mr Baumann will provide leadership and strategic direction for Barclays' Investment Banking business in the DACH region, working closely with Ingrid Hengster, who joined the bank as Country CEO for Germany this week.

Mr Baumann joins Barclays from Citigroup where he has spent the past seven years. Most recently he has been leading their investment banking franchise in Germany and was also responsible for coverage of a wide set of clients including financial sponsors, technology, healthcare and consumer clients across the DACH region. Before Citi, Mr Baumann was at Bank of America Merrill Lynch for three years where he was a Managing Director focused on advising private equity firms on European investments, in particular investments in German-speaking Europe. Prior to that, he spent 10 years at Deutsche Bank where he joined as an Associate and worked his way up the ranks to Managing Director, holding a number of M&A and coverage roles.

Pier Luigi Colizzi, Head of Investment Banking, Continental Europe, and Co-Head of M&A, EMEA, commented: "As the largest market in Continental Europe, Germany represents significant opportunity for Barclays. Sven's extensive investment banking experience coupled with his strong local market knowledge will generate great value for our clients."

Ingrid Hengster commented: "Sven's appointment further advances our investment plan in Germany and I look forward to working with him to accelerate the growth of our Investment Banking business here and across the DACH region."

Mr Baumann's appointment follows the hire of Ingrid Hengster, and Anthony Samengo-Turner, Head of M&A for DACH who joined the platform last year. When Mr Baumann joins Barclays in April, he will be based in Frankfurt and will report to Pier Luigi Colizzi.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005521/en/

Contacts:

Tom Sullivan

+447796706678

tom.sullivan@barclays.com