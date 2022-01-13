Mary Kay Presents Research At Two Prestigious Conferences: At The 19th Aesthetic Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) And At The European Society For Dermatological Research (ESDR)

Mary Kay Inc., one of the world's innovative skincare companies, participated at two renowned European conferences in late 2021. At the 19th Aesthetic Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress, Mary Kay Inc. submitted a scientific poster on the usage and tolerability of a highly concentrated retinol formula in Asian skin. Mary Kay Inc. also partnered with the European Society's Dermatological Research (ESDR) in sponsoring Future Leaders in Dermatology Symposium at their 50th Annual conference At this conference, Mary Kay Inc. shared the results of a recent clinical study that demonstrated the capability of a cosmetic formulation to alleviate symptoms associated with sensitive skin.

Dr. Lucy Gildea, Mary Kay Chief Innovation Officer, Product and Science (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

The 19th Aesthetic Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress took place from September 16-18, 2021, in Monte Carlo and was held under the High Patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco. Attendees of this conference extended to several professions including dermatologists, plastic and cosmetic surgeons, anti-aging doctors, and aesthetic and general practitioners. Over 8,300 participants from 130 countries joined the conference, both in-person and virtually. The digital platform offered an immersive virtual experience that complemented the physical show allowing attendees to join the digital exhibition and watch workshops regardless of the distance or travel restrictions.

Mary Kay scientists were proud to share their latest research on retinol use and tolerability at this conference. By using a gradual retinization protocol on Asian individuals, there was an improvement in their overall skin appearance as well as a reduction in post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation a common concern when using retinol, especially in skin of color.

"Retinol is a gold-standard skincare ingredient with many proven benefits, but the experience and tolerability of a retinol product are not the same for every person. For individuals who are concerned about potential irritation or hyperpigmentation, the results of this study offer potential solutions. I am very excited to share this research with the scientific community worldwide at AMWC's 19th World Congress to share our innovative research with professionals in skin science and aging," said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Scientific Officer at Mary Kay Inc.

"AMWC 2021 featured a multi-faceted aesthetic and anti-aging medicine program aimed at promoting high-level continued education and we were happy to have Mary Kay participate this year. We hope that we have succeeded in helping to inspire the exchange of new ideas and the sharing of 'know-how' in this field on a global level", said Catherine Decuyper, EuroMediCom Founder and President. "I am grateful to our team, our global partners, the attendees, and the scientific community at large for their contributions and for the opportunity to serve them and their aesthetic and anti-aging medicine needs."

Following the success of AMWC 2021, EuroMediCom will host AMWC 2022 from March 31 to April 2, 2022, in a hybrid format again in order to allow delegates from across the world to join them for the 20th edition of their world-leading aesthetic and anti-aging medicine congress. Registrants can choose to attend in person or watch live-streamed sessions from anywhere in the world.

The annual European Society's Dermatological Research (ESDR) Conference is held in Europe each year every September. In 2021, due to travel restrictions and COVID-19 precautions, the annual meeting took place entirely virtually from September 22-15, 2021. ESDR supports investigative dermatology with the goal of improving the health of patients who are suffering from various skin and infectious diseases and immune disorders. In addition to presenting research, Mary Kay was also able to sponsor a Future Leaders in Dermatology symposium that kicked off the conference.

Associate Principal Scientist Geetha Kalahasti at Mary Kay Inc. shared the results of a recent clinical study that evaluated the effects of a new formulation that contained a blend of lipids identical to the skin's natural ratio, a nociceptor (TRPV-1) antagonist, and a botanical extract that reduces the expression of proinflammatory cytokines.

"At Mary Kay, we are committed to understanding skin biology and designing new products that address skin needs. One ongoing area of focus has been the relationship between sensitive skin and skin barrier function," said Kalahasti. "Each of these materials targeted a specific biological pathway that contributes to skin redness. The findings revealed that this multi-faceted approach helps strengthen the compromised skin barrier and alleviate discomfort associated with sensitive skin."

"On behalf of the ESDR board, we would like to thank Mary Kay for the support of the ESDR and the generous contribution to ESDR activities. One of the most important activities of our Society is to promote the presentation of new research data and ideas, and we are delighted to have Mary Kay be a part of this event," said Leopold Eckhart, Chair, Scientific Program Committee of ESDR.

This particular symposium helps connect young researchers with renowned scientists in dermatology and encourages such collaborations a focus that is very important to Mary Kay Inc.

