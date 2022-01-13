Developed by a Canadian start-up, Solar Ink can be used to create standalone perovskite solar modules or it can be combined with existing solar modules in a tandem configuration. It can be coated on both flexible and rigid substrates, resulting in translucent solar cells which, in turn, can be used to produce flexible and light modules for application in solar windows and vehicle-integrated photovoltaics.Canadian start-up Solaires Entreprises Inc has developed an ink based on a mixed halide and cation perovskite with an energy bandgap of 1.54eV that can be applied to new and existing solar modules. ...

