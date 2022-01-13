Scanfil Oyj: Scanfil expands its Atlanta factory in the USA by 50 percent

Scanfil plc Press Release 13 January 2022 at 3.00 p.m. EET



Scanfilexpands its Atlanta factory in the USA by 50 percent



Scanfil increases its factory's production area by 50 percent in Atlanta, the USA. The expansion is a production facility of approximately 6,000 m² close to the existing factory. Production in the facility has been estimated to start in the second quarter of 2022.



"Customer demand increased significantly in 2021, and the USA market is one of the fastest-growing countries in Scanfil's market areas," says the CEO of Scanfil Petteri Jokitalo. "To respond to the increasing demand, we kicked off this expansion project in Atlanta".



"This investment represents Scanfil's commitment towards growing and expanding with and for our customers in the USA market," continues Orlando Martinez, the Managing Director of the Atlanta factory. "This enables us to continue delivering the best in class service along with the flexibility and scalability options expected by our client base."

The current factory facility is approximately 12,000 m². Atlanta is a modern factory mainly focused on the assembly of MedTech, power electronics, refrigeration, acoustic panels, IoT, and solutions for payment cards. Additional key services include distribution and Repair as a Service. Scanfil Atlanta is a so-called close-to-customer market factory specializing in serving demanding global and local customers.Additional information:Petteri Jokitalo, CEOTel +358 8 4882 111email petteri.jokitalo@scanfil.comOrlando Martinez, Managing Director of Atlanta factoryTel. +1 770 680 6903email orlando.martinez@scanfil.comScanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil's competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.Typical Scanfil products are modules or integrated products for e.g. self-service application, automation systems, wireless connectivity modules, climate control systems, collection and sorting systems, analysers and environmental measurement solutions. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, safety, energy, cleantech, connectivity and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil's network of factories consists of nine production units in Europe, Asia and North America. www.scanfil.com

