ZoomAway Technologies Inc.: ZoomAway Appoints Highly-Experienced Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / ZoomAway Technologies Inc. (TSXV:ZMA) (OTCQB:ZMWYF) (the "Corporation" or "ZoomAway") www.zoomaway.com is please to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Jeremy Green as a new independent director of the Corporation with immediate effect, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

New developments, focus, and strategies will be undertaken by ZoomAway as Jeremy Green takes on the role of an independent director of the Corporation.

"The appointment of Jeremy Green will add expertise in many areas during this important time for ZoomAway. Jeremy brings extensive knowledge of the North American capital markets, a long track record of success in the finance and M&A sector which ZoomAway intends to leverage in its continued search for strategic acquisitions. On behalf of the Board of Directors at ZoomAway, it is my pleasure to welcome Jeremy to the ZoomAway Technologies team," said Sean Schaeffer, CEO of ZoomAway.

About Jeremy Green

Through putting his industry-leading passion into practice, Jeremy was responsible for developing strategy, project roadmap(s), tactical execution plans. and overall direction of the Online, Mobile Banking, and ATM channels across Scotiabank's 24 countries. Through omnichannel engagements, he was accountable for improving platform adoption, usage, revenue, customer experience design, operational efficiencies, and operating performance metrics - quickly becoming a prominent public speaker on the topics.

Before joining Scotiabank in 2011, Jeremy was instrumental in driving Online and Mobile Banking, Public Website, and Omni-channel strategy at TD Bank Financial Group. At TD Bank, Jeremy worked on numerous large projects, in North America and Europe, to re-design the customer experience and deliver cross-channel capabilities for Online and Mobile Banking, Public Web Sites, Contact Centers, Branches, and Non-branch Sales Forces.

For additional information contact: Sean Schaeffer, President and CEO, ZoomAway Technologies Inc., at 775-691-8860 sean@zoomaway.com or stay up-to-date and sign up for our newsletter.

About Us

ZoomAway Technologies Inc. is a technology company that is revolutionizing the hospitality and travel industries. We have developed a variety of software solutions that enhance the planning and engagement of everyday tourists. Our flagship project, ZoomedOUT, is a complete modernization and re-imagination of mobile travel apps. In a full 3D environment, we are able to integrate planning, booking, social media, and camaraderie into a tangibly rewarding experience. We are combining travel, hospitality, mobile gaming and augmented reality to change the way users travel into 2022 and beyond. Additional information about ZoomAway Technologies Inc. can be found at www.zoomaway.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ZoomAway Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/683297/ZoomAway-Appoints-Highly-Experienced-Director