Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Membership change on Nasdaq Stockholm: Sydbank A/S

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Sydbank A/S.: Sydbank A/S, will change Clearing Member Identity in the Swedish CSD system. (Euroclear Sweden). The new identity SDB will be valid from trade date January 18. January 20 will be the first settlement date for SDB in the VPC system. There will be no change to Sydbank A/S's MPID SYD. Member: Sydbank A/S INET memberID: SYD Clearing and settlement ID: SDB Valid from date in Swedish CSD system: January 18, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Allan Hvalsøe Olsen or Julian Butterworth telephone +45 33770383 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1036934