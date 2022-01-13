Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.01.2022
Halo Collective: Starke News triggert Rallye - aber da geht noch mehr!
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Membership change on Nasdaq Helsinki: Sydbank A/S

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Sydbank A/S.:
Sydbank A/S, will change Clearing Member Identity in the Finnish CSD system.
(Euroclear Finland). 



The new identity ESSEFIHXXXX will be valid from trade date January 18. January
20 will be the first 

settlement date for ESSEFIHXXXX in the VPC system. There will be no change to
Sydbank A/S's MPID SYD. 





Member: Sydbank A/S

INET memberID: SYD

Clearing and settlement ID: ESSEFIHXXXX

Valid from date in Finnish CSD system: January 18, 2022







For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Allan
Hvalsøe Olsen or Julian Butterworth telephone +45 33770383 or +44 (0)20 3753
2195 





Nasdaq Helsinki

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1036935
