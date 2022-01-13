Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Membership change on Nasdaq Helsinki: Sydbank A/S

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Sydbank A/S.: Sydbank A/S, will change Clearing Member Identity in the Finnish CSD system. (Euroclear Finland). The new identity ESSEFIHXXXX will be valid from trade date January 18. January 20 will be the first settlement date for ESSEFIHXXXX in the VPC system. There will be no change to Sydbank A/S's MPID SYD. Member: Sydbank A/S INET memberID: SYD Clearing and settlement ID: ESSEFIHXXXX Valid from date in Finnish CSD system: January 18, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Allan Hvalsøe Olsen or Julian Butterworth telephone +45 33770383 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Helsinki Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1036935