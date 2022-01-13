Anzeige
Halo Collective: Starke News triggert Rallye - aber da geht noch mehr!
GlobeNewswire
13.01.2022 | 14:29
Delisting of AS "PATA Saldus" shares from the Baltic Secondary List

Nasdaq Riga decided on January 13, 2022 to approve the application of AS "PATA
Saldus" and to delist its shares (ISIN LV0000101681, Ticker SMA1R) from the
Baltic Secondary List. The last listing day of AS "PATA Saldus" is set to
January 18, 2022. 

AS "PATA Saldus" shareholders resolved on applying for delisting from the
regulated market in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on
September 2, 2021. The mandatory takeover offer was launched. According to the
offer results, SIA "PATA" owned 23.4% shares of AS "PATA Saldus". Uldis
Mierkalns, the sole participant of SIA "PATA" and the beneficial owner, through
indirect participation owned 95.74% of AS "PATA Saldus" shares. SIA "PATA"
launched the final takeover bid, which closed on January 5, 2022. 

According to announcement published by AS "PATA Saldus", after the final
takeover SIA "PATA" owns directly 214 212 and indirectly 560 060 shares of the
AS "PATA Saldus", which together constitute 100% of the number of voting shares
of the AS "PATA Saldus", i.e. 774 272 shares. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
