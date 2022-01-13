Delisting of AS "PATA Saldus" shares from the Baltic Secondary List

Nasdaq Riga decided on January 13, 2022 to approve the application of AS "PATA Saldus" and to delist its shares (ISIN LV0000101681, Ticker SMA1R) from the Baltic Secondary List. The last listing day of AS "PATA Saldus" is set to January 18, 2022. AS "PATA Saldus" shareholders resolved on applying for delisting from the regulated market in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on September 2, 2021. The mandatory takeover offer was launched. According to the offer results, SIA "PATA" owned 23.4% shares of AS "PATA Saldus". Uldis Mierkalns, the sole participant of SIA "PATA" and the beneficial owner, through indirect participation owned 95.74% of AS "PATA Saldus" shares. SIA "PATA" launched the final takeover bid, which closed on January 5, 2022. According to announcement published by AS "PATA Saldus", after the final takeover SIA "PATA" owns directly 214 212 and indirectly 560 060 shares of the AS "PATA Saldus", which together constitute 100% of the number of voting shares of the AS "PATA Saldus", i.e. 774 272 shares. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.