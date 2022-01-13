Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs to Host Virtual Roadshow Webinar on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, today announced that it will host a virtual roadshow webinar on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Sigma Labs CEO Mark K. Ruport will be reviewing expansion opportunities into new markets and introducing key 2022 milestones. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question-and-answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, January 27, 2022 Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time) Dial-in: 1-877-407-9039 International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8470 Conference Code: 13726114 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1522878&tp_key=06e479efc1

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through April 27th, 2022 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13726114. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the company's investor relations section here.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of industrial 3D printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, market and other conditions, Sigma Labs' business and financial condition, the extent of the market's acceptance of PrintRite3D version 7.0, and Sigma Labs' ability to develop new business relationships and successfully commercialize its PrintRite3D product in the 3D printing polymers market, the speed and extent of anticipated growth in the global market for 3D printing plastic and photopolymer materials, Sigma Labs' ability to satisfy its capital needs through increasing its revenue and obtaining additional financing, and the impact of COVID-19, general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. Sigma Labs disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact Sigma Labs' forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in Sigma Labs' public filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" in Sigma Labs' Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

SGLB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Company Contact:

Steven Gersten

Sigma Internal IR

813-334-9745

investors@sigmalabsinc.com

SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.

