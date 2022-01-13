Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2022) - VYRE Network (OTC PINK: CAPV) (a wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company, "VYRE") is pleased to announce that it has begun the buildout of multiple metaverse theaters that will play movies, TV, and live event viewing. This move by VYRE Network is part of its global growth and user experience strategy for 2022, with the goal to become the #1 Company that authentically streams culture.

VYRE's move to build theatres is spearheaded by a "User First" mind set, with the intentions on having friends and families enjoy content premieres, live stream performances, and original content created by VYRE Studios & Productions.

VYRE Network's metaverse theaters are set to provide unique augmented reality experiences within the Cryptovoxels, Sandbox, Mirandus, and Decentraland spaces. Inside the theaters will be various advertisements of new movies, trending TV shows, and information about the latest music live stream performances. There are various products that your avatar can access to unlock and view exclusive content.

The metaverse is the next iteration of how we use the internet and be digitally entertained. It has been reported to have over 47 million daily active users globally that all love movies and live entertainment. According to Emergen Research, the global metaverse market size was $47.69 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to $828.95 billion by 2028.

"I am thrilled that the VYRE team is looking ahead at what's next and how to build a better user experience, while expanding the platform's reach. Vyre is now stepping into the virtual space of the future." - David Hill, President of VYRE Network.

Metaverse users will be able to experience VYRE Network's theaters in the second quarter of 2022, and view movie premiers and exclusive one time live stream performances that will launch the platform.

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free streaming platform with worldwide reach through apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung TV s and on the web. Focused on Generations X, Y and Z, VYRE Network sets out to become the most relevant content streaming company for those of all ages, backgrounds and interests.

VYRE Network has three Operational Divisions - Distribution, Live Stream and Studios & Productions. Currently there is a selection of 18 channels, including Sports (football, boxing & documentaries), Music (Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop & EDM), Lifestyle (Cooking & Travel), Family, and Comedy. Vasool TV (Hindi) and It's Español TV (Spanish) are VYRE s international based channels, with Vyre Africa, Vyre Asia, and Vyre Brazil launching shortly.

For Further Information Contact:

Cabo Verde Capital, Inc. / VYRE Network

David Hill, President

818-579-2864

info@caboverdecap.com / pr@vyrenetwork.com

www.caboverdecap.com / www.vyrenetwork.com

Forward Looking Statements - This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words estimate, project, intend, forecast, anticipate, plan, planning, expect, believe, likely, should, could, would, may or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109985