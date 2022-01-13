Vantiq, Inc.: Vantiq Announces New Smart Retail Development Framework

Low-code Application Development Platform Provider Plans to Join Forces with IBM, Infosys, and Retail Technology Vendors in Building a Technology Ecosystem to Help Enable the Development of AI- and IoT-Powered Retail Innovation

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Vantiq, provider of the leading low-code enterprise development platform for distributed real-time, event-driven applications, announced today its ground-breaking Smart Retail Development Framework. Utilizing the Vantiq Platform, the new framework is a modular collection of application components leveraging AI and IoT to enable the development, deployment, and management of smart retail applications at scale.

The framework's library of components provides mix-and-match building blocks for advanced IT and digital systems to have a massive impact on how nimbly retail brands are able to innovate within the physical store environment. The Smart Retail Framework gives retailers a flexible architecture that can evolve with technology to improve customer visibility and interactivity, create greater revenue-generating customer experiences, and streamline in-store operations.

The Vantiq Smart Retail Framework is supported by an end-to-end partner ecosystem consisting of ISVs, systems integrators, and technology vendors including IBM, Infosys, Chooch AI, Store Intelligence, and more. With a built-in library of reusable components, the framework is focused on enabling Vantiq partners to rapidly build and deploy next-generation, customizable applications at scale such as real-time customer loyalty programs, smart inventory management, dynamic pricing, connected digital and physical shopping carts, grab-and-go shopping, virtual queuing, and AI-enabled safety and security among others.

"The retail industry is hungry for the ability to connect the physical and digital worlds to improve operational efficiencies and strengthen brand loyalty through more personalized in-store customer experiences," said Marty Sprinzen, CEO of Vantiq. "The Smart Retail Framework we're unveiling today is designed to remove significant barriers to retail innovation by simplifying the development and deployment of flexible, scalable AI- and IoT-enabled applications. We're excited to bring this framework to life. Together, with Vantiq ecosystem partners, we are unlocking the future of digital retail innovation."

The Smart Retail Framework is pre-integrated to work with IBM's Edge Application Manager to further streamline the deployment of these retail applications. "The Vantiq Smart Retail Framework provides a solid starting block of pre-existing components that are flexible and customizable for different environments, and can be tailored for each store, region, or deployment," said Rob High, CTO, IBM Edge Computing. "We're excited to work with Vantiq in bringing to market these edge-ready smart retail applications that help enable technology and real-time intelligence to be deployed at edge computing centers in or near the stores thus powering the next generation of in-store shopping experiences."

"Infosys is excited to collaborate with Vantiq for its Smart Retail Framework, to enable the retail industry to navigate digital transformation from e-commerce to digital supply chain management," said Dinesh Rao, Executive Vice President, and Global Head, Enterprise Application Services, Infosys. "The Vantiq Smart Retail Framework, enhanced with business and technology assets from Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings will provide a leverage to retailers to simplify and transform their in-store customer experience."

Vantiq is leading the Smart Retail Framework development and invites additional technology providers to join its efforts and contribute to the growing library of components. The Vantiq Autonomous Retail Framework will be available to existing Vantiq users and interested customers in Q1 2022.

