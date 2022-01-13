Renewal Fuels, Inc.: Renewal Fuels Inc. (RNWF) Announces its Subsidiary 7 Point Financials' Partnerships with Growthport Inc, and Canna Pax Solutions, and Provides an Update on EDA Grant Status of its Subsidiary Sunshine Hemp to Build a Florida Hemp Fiber

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Renewal fuels Inc. (OTC PINK:RNWF)(the "Company") announces its subsidiary 7 Point Financial signed new strategic partnerships with Growthport Inc. to provide its electronic payment solutions, and an alliance with Canna Pax Solutions to provide financial services to their extensive customer network. Unfortunately, its subsidiary Sunshine Hemp was not one of the 60 successful grant recipients out of 529 applicants to receive an EDA Phase 1 planning grant. Sunshine Hemp is continuing to raise capital to fund the innovative "cottonizing" hemp fiber processing facility.

7 Point Financial

7 Point Financial is pleased to announce two strategic partnerships:

1) It has entered a strategic alliance with Growthport, Inc., a technology and consulting firm dedicated to helping cannabis businesses achieve growth, profitability, and sustainability through their Legit Certification compliance program and the Growthportal providing a unified dashboard to integrate, manage, report, and analyze all activities from seed to sale. They can be found at www.growthport.com with Beta released this week.

Growthport proudly carries the mantra "Get Legit, Stay Legit", anchored in the belief that the key to success for the cannabis community is ongoing verifiable compliance adherence.

Co-Founders Michael Greco and Paton Davis of Southern California feel centralized access to Growthport's revolutionary platform technology, and the comprehensive banking and electronic payment platform solutions provided by 7 Point Financial, will help bring stability to the world of legal cannabis "We are excited to be Growthport's strategic partners from get go, to mutually expand our businesses" stated 7 Point Financial CEO, Rick Lindsay.

2) We are very proud to announce our strategic relationship with Canna Pax Solutions. Canna Pax Solutions founded by Paxton White, is a Michigan based Cannabis consulting company specializing in financial solutions for the Recreational and Medical Cannabis space.

Networking since the adoption of medical cannabis in 2008, cultivating and maintaining relations for decades, Canna Pax Solutions has built a network of over 300 high level operators ranging from cultivation to retail provisioning centers that can be reached by 7 Point Financial to grow its merchant processing and other financial services business.

"We are proud to announce our partnership with 7 Point Financial adding banking services to the offering including Pin/Debit transactions and cashless ATM services. We are looking forward to helping each Michigan operator handle their finances smarter and effortlessly. " Stated founder Paxton White of Canna Pax Solutions. Canna Pax can be found at www.cannapaxsolutions.com and @cannapaxsolutions on Instagram.

"We are very excited to forge these mutually beneficial relationships and have already started the flow of applications for cashless ATM services." Said Rick Lindsay, CEO of 7 point Financial.

Sunshine Hemp, Inc.

The $10 million Sunshine Hemp fiber processing facility proposal that was part of the Apalachee Regional Planning Council's regional North Florida "Multisector AgTech" planning grant to the EDA for funding under the "Build Back Better" program, was not selected as one of the 60 Phase 1 grant recipients, out of 529 proposals received by the EDA. Florida received one award of the 60 grants spanning all states in the US.

Sunshine Hemp continues to focus on securing funding for the state of the art "cottonizing hemp fiber" processing facility in North Florida that will utilize organically grown hemp to produce high quality hemp fiber for textiles, and a variety of other hemp-derived products, such as hempcrete, protein powder, livestock bedding to name a few.

There are several counties with substantial federal funds that are seriously interested in locating the facility in their county, based on the potential for new jobs and economic development. Sunshine Hemp will start negotiations for these funding opportunities in the coming months.

The process of creating the EDA grant application helped Sunshine Hemp to build internal teams and external partnerships, work out the process, supply chain needs, and financials. It researched equipment, technology, and customer's requirements. It is now "shovel ready"! The application also brought visibility to the project at state and federal level.

Sacred Biosciences, Inc.

For the Nootropic product to be released by Sacred Biosciences, the company is exploring several payment methods, in addition to credit/debit cards. We are working on accepting crypto currency to make it convenient for people to buy the product. This will also allow us to reach a very important potential market of gamers, developers, and financial experts.

Additionally, we are in talks with Metaverse developers, and therapists that are planning to use psilocybin for their patient care. These teams will explore development of solutions based on Metaverse technology, that will be a tool for therapists during the therapy session to supplement the psilocybin treatment and help them collect additional data to analyze and modify the treatment plan.

Corporate Actions

Renewal Fuel's shell status was removed in mid-December 2021, making the Company " Not a Shell ". The next step is to take FINRA action to change the name/ticker to a more appropriate one.

The Company does not anticipate any dilution of shares, as we continue to have NO debt, warrants, options, or notes against the company. There is NO Reverse Split or change in AS planned in the foreseeable future.

About Renewal Fuels Inc.

Renewal Fuels Inc. (OTC PINK:RNWF) is a Delaware-registered publicly traded company. Renewal Fuels is a diversified business enterprise focused on providing valuable products and services to consumers and businesses in dynamic and emerging sectors. Through our subsidiaries and business sections, we provide financial and management advisory services, and financial technology services to customers in a variety of industries including the legal psilocybin, hemp, and cannabis industry.

For more information, please contact:

Alka Badshah

Info@RenewalHolding.com

About Sunshine Hemp Inc.

Located in Tallahassee, Florida, Sunshine Hemp was the first industrial hemp research company licensed by state authorities in Florida to research, produce and sell approved hemp genetics seeds and seedlings for growing in Florida. In partnership with Florida A&M University, Sunshine Hemp has been marketing and selling its state-authorized CBD and CBG "Pilot Project Approved Hemp" seeds and seedlings to the over 850 hemp growers across the state.

https://www.sunshinehempfl.com

About 7 Point Financial

Located in California, 7 point Financial provides the convenience of virtual banking services so you are not tethered to just local operations. It provides compliant financial services to the Cannabis and CBD / Hemp Industry through affiliated companies and Registered Agency Strategic Partnerships throughout the financial industry.

https:// www.7pointfinancial.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

