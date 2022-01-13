Siteimprove's Scalable, Comprehensive Optimization Solutions Enable Digital Marketers and Web Teams To Increase Revenue

Siteimprove, a leading enterprise platform that enables marketing and web teams to transform content into customer experiences that drive revenue, today announces the findings of the Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact (TEI) global study. The TEI study commissioned by Siteimprove showed Siteimprove's platform delivered a 275 percent return on investment ("ROI") over three years for a composite organization. Siteimprove's solutions payback period for costs associated with the platform is inunder six months and deploying Siteimprove led to increased profit and widened market reach.

"Sitemprove's performance-with-a-purpose optimization allows marketers to spend more time on efficient, effective content creation that truly impacts revenue," said Shane Paladin, CEO of Siteimprove. "The Forrester analysis validates our core mission: helping marketing teams consistently deliver the most accessible, inclusive, relevant, discoverable and usable content."

The study conducted by Forrester interviewed several Siteimprove clients across North America and Europe, who are focused on providing a more consistent and elevated digital experience for their customers. According to the TEI study findings, prior to using Siteimprove the interviewees noted how their organizations lacked the necessary capabilities to deliver a consistent and high-quality digital experience across their expansive websites. By identifying errors and performance issues, the study found that Siteimprove's enterprise platform delivers:

Increased profit from refined site UX and design, using Siteimprove to methodically apply insights-driven approaches to page redesigns, content creation, and marketing campaign spending.

Increased profit from improved accessibility, as Siteimprove customers expanded their customer base by proactively ensuring web practices are aligned with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines. By viewing web performance through the stringent lens of accessibility, companies not only enable visitors with disabilities to interact with their brand, but ultimately expand their audience by offering an ease-of-use that benefits a broader base of consumers with a range of digital abilities.

Automated Monitoring Workflow led to significant savings via site monitoring automation, reducing the average time spent on error detection and content monitoring by 90%.

Bolstered traffic from SEO, through the optimization of web content and identification and remediation of technical, content, user experience (UX), or mobile issues.

The Forrester Total Economic Impact (TEI) global study includes quotes from the companies surveyed:

"We have multiple in-country based websites, all with different teams. I needed a solution that could help us centrally understand the quality of these sites and provide them with easy-to- understand actions to rectify the identified problems." Head of web marketing, information technology

"We are focusing more on customizing our content for organic search, and that data is obtained from Siteimprove." Marketing technologist, information technology

"We've partnered with Siteimprove in the light of a major website relaunch with the objective to merge three heterogenous website presences spanning over 10,000 pages into one unified estate to strengthen our brand and create one voice. Given a rather short timeline of eight months, this was a tremendously ambitious project," said Jörg Lothal, Senior Manager Corporate Communications, Web Intelligence SEM at Merck. "Despite the challenge, the Siteimprove platform enabled us to not only maintain but significantly improve the quality of our content, setting a new standard for the website experience we offer to our visitors. Since the relaunch, we were able to quadruple traffic to our website and gain deep data-driven insights into the mechanics of content design, which will guide our digital marketing efforts moving forward."

About the Forrester TEI Study

Total Economic Impact is a methodology developed by Forrester Research that enhances a company's technology decision-making processes and assists vendors in communicating the value proposition of their products and services to clients. The TEI methodology helps companies demonstrate, justify, and realize the tangible value of IT initiatives to both senior management and other key business stakeholders.

About Siteimprove

Siteimprove's enterprise platform transforms content into the foundation of winning customer experiences that drive revenue. Marketing teams using Siteimprove's data-driven approach consistently deliver content that meets strict digital accessibility requirements and is optimized for SEO, and marketing campaigns. Siteimprove works alongside DXPs, giving marketing and web teams end-to-end visibility throughout the content lifecycle. By automating time-consuming tasks, Siteimprove empowers marketers to deliver highly optimized content faster. Over 7,500 companies use Siteimprove to transform their content into revenue and is regularly recognized as a G2 leader across the board.

