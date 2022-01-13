Zentek Ltd.: Zentek Announces Binding Letter of Intent with GMAF Circular Medico for ZENGuard-Enhanced Circular PPE

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Zentek Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian IP development and commercialization company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with GMAF Circular Medico ApS ("GMAF") to produce and sell ZENGuard-enhanced GMAF trademarked recyclable surgical masks ("Circular PPE").

As previously announced in its press release dated November 29, 2021, ZEN's Medical Device Establishment License ("MDEL") allows the Company to work with other manufacturers and distributors around the world to sell Class I PPE products in the Canadian market. Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, ZEN and GMAF have agreed to negotiate in good faith with a view to entering into a definitive agreement to bring Circular PPE coated with ZENGuard to the Canadian market while also evaluating regulatory requirements in other taret markets. Commercial sales of Circular PPE with ZENGuard outside of Canada will be subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

Denmark-based GMAF has successfully established a recycling program to collect and disinfect surgical masks and convert them into polypropylene pellets to be re-used in their production of surgical masks and other personal protective equipment. ZEN and GMAF intend to cooperate to incorporate ZENGuard into GMAF's Circular PPE surgical masks. GMAF's manufacturing facility is located in Randers, Denmark. ZEN and GMAF will seek to optimize logistics by considering a number of delivery options, including, without limitation, ZEN shipping ZENGuard to be applied to materials at the facility in Germany from which GMAF currently sources its raw materials for surgical masks.

Greg Fenton, CEO of ZEN, commented, "Improved PPE is an important part of limiting the spread of infections globally, and we believe deactivating pathogens and enhancing bacterial and viral filtration efficiency of surgical masks with our ZENGuard technology can help accomplish that. While the pandemic has greatly heightened awareness of the importance of infection control, it has also highlighted the need for sustainable solutions that reduce waste, pollution and our carbon footprint. Zentek's vision is a healthier and safer world through nanotechnology and by partnering with GMAF we believe we can help to achieve this by protecting both people and the environment."

Ingo Walterscheid and Lars Thomas Kristensen, co-founders of GMAF, commented, "We are both thrilled to work together with Zentek's highly professional team, combining their strength on their nanotechnology ZENGuard with our Circular PPE surgical masks. We look forward to working with Zentek to provide our circular take-back solution, to eliminate waste and significantly lower CO2 emissions in the healthcare sector of Canada and other target markets."

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is a nanotechnology company developing and commercializing next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection and treatment. Zentek is currently focused on commercializing ZENGuard, a patent-pending coating shown to have 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19, and the potential to use similar compounds as products against infectious diseases. The company also has an exclusive agreement to be the global commercializing partner for a newly developed aptamer-based rapid pathogen detection technology.

About GMAF Circular Medico ApS

GMAF Circular Medico ApS was established on April 6, 2020 as a subsidiary of the Global Material & Asset Fond, a commercial Danish foundation supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals using Circular Economy models. In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic Global Material & Asset Fond initiated a PPP collaboration with the Capital Region of Denmark on behalf of the Danish Emergency Task Force to ensure rapid development of sustainable protective equipment and production of national contingencies for the Danish healthcare system.

