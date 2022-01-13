AURP Announces 2022 Board of Directors and Officers

Leah Burton, Director of Centennial Campus Partnership Office with NC State University, continues second year as AURP Board President

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / AURP, a 36-year global nonprofit organization representing research parks, innovation districts, technology regions, and the firms supporting the growth and development of these communities, today announced its 2022 newly elected Board Members and Officers. Newly elected Board Members are:

Harry Brislin, CEO & Executive Director, Real Estate Services & Asset Management, USA Technology and Research Park

Laura O'Blenis, President & CEO, Stiletto: Make A Point

Aaron Olver, Managing Director, University Research Park, University of Wisconsin-Madison

, Managing Director, University Research Park, University of Wisconsin-Madison Tracy Shickel, Director, Economic Development, University of Delaware

AURP's 2022 Officers serving on its Executive Committee comprise:

PRESIDENT - Leah Burton, Director, Centennial Campus Partnership Office, North Carolina State University

VICE PRESIDENT - Erin Koshut, Executive Director, Cummings Research Park

TREASURER - Scott Levitan, President & CEO, The Research Triangle Park of North Carolina

SECRETARY - Chris Carlson, Senior Vice President, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

AT-LARGE - Jeff Johnson, Director, Tech Center Research Park, Virginia Tech

AT-LARGE - Mark Romney, Chief Strategy Officer, Aggie Square, University of California, Davis

, Chief Strategy Officer, Aggie Square, University of California, Davis PAST PRESIDENT - Daniel Duncan, Executive Director, Nebraska Innovation Campus

AURP's Board Directors continuing their leadership term through 2022 are:

Jonathon Bates, Executive Director, Real Estate Administration & Research Park, University of Utah Research Park

Dwaine Chapel, Executive Director, Growth Partnership and Research Park, South Dakota State University

Will Germain, Senior Investment Officer, Research and Innovation, Ventas, Inc.

, Senior Investment Officer, Research and Innovation, Ventas, Inc. Greg King, CEcD, Associate Vice President for Economic Development, Georgia Institute of Technology

Allison Madden, MBA, Corporate Secretary and Director of Operations, University of South Florida Research Park

Larry Shaw, CEO, Knowledge Park, Inc. & Ignite Fredericton

CEO, Knowledge Park, Inc. & Ignite Fredericton Jeff Smith, Director, University Corporate Research Park, MSU Foundation

"Congratulations to the 2022 AURP Board of Directors and Officers for volunteering to lead our organization in the coming year," said Leah Burton, Director, Centennial Campus Partnership Office, North Carolina State University. "In 2022, as in all our past years, our focus continues to center on building communities of innovation in the U.S. and globally. I'm honored to have the opportunity to work with AURP's Board and engaging with them to serve and grow our membership and larger community of research parks and communities of innovation worldwide."

"I'm grateful to have the opportunity to work with the seasoned, expert group of professionals who comprise the diversity of our global AURP membership," said Brian Darmody, CEO of AURP. "Together, I know we all are ready to fuel AURP's strategic mission of representing and supporting science and technology parks and innovation districts plus those supporting the growth and development of these communities."

About AURP

AURP, a not-for-profit international organization with offices in the Washington, DC area at the University of Maryland Discovery District and in Tucson, AZ at the University of Arizona Tech Park, focuses on creating communities of innovation and education for research parks both operating and planned, plus innovation districts, incubators, accelerators and the businesses that support the research park industry. AURP and its global membership promote research, institute-industry relations and innovation districts to foster innovation and to facilitate the transfer of technology from such institutions to the private sector. Learn more: www.aurp.net

