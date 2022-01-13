Westinghouse Electric Company signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with seven companies in the Czech Republic. The MOUs signed at the Ministry of Industry and Trade cover cooperation on the potential deployment of an AP1000 plant for the Dukovany 5 project as well as other potential AP1000 projects in Central Europe.

The memorandums will establish cooperation with the following companies:

Královopolská provides technological steel structures, such as load-bearing equipment structures or platforms.

provides technological steel structures, such as load-bearing equipment structures or platforms. Vítkovice is an engineering group supplying a module for a nuclear power plant.

is an engineering group supplying a module for a nuclear power plant. I.B.C. Prague develops, produces and services industrial valves for the nuclear and energy industry.

develops, produces and services industrial valves for the nuclear and energy industry. I&C Energo supplies services in the area of command-and-control systems, industrial information systems, electrical and engineering activities in the field of nuclear power engineering.

supplies services in the area of command-and-control systems, industrial information systems, electrical and engineering activities in the field of nuclear power engineering. NOPO specializes in gantry cranes, paint shop platforms, manipulators and especially overhead cranes with lifting capacities of up to hundreds of tons.

specializes in gantry cranes, paint shop platforms, manipulators and especially overhead cranes with lifting capacities of up to hundreds of tons. Sigma Group produces medium, heavy and unique centrifugal pumps designed for use in energy management.

produces medium, heavy and unique centrifugal pumps designed for use in energy management. Infer specializes in supplying piping systems, technological assemblies, valves, and metallurgical material.

Westinghouse Electric Company is a world leader in nuclear power and a provider of products and technologies for nuclear power plants. The company is one of three finalists in the Dukovany nuclear power plant tender.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For over 130 years, innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

