The "Automotive Wrap Films Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global automotive wrap films market to grow with a CAGR of 22% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The report on the global automotive wrap films market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on automotive wrap films market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on automotive wrap films market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automotive wrap films market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive wrap films market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the automotive wrap films market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the automotive wrap films market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global automotive wrap films market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing automotive industry

Simplicity and cost-effectiveness feature of Automotive Wrap Films

2) Restraints

Government regulations prohibiting the use of Automotive Wrap Films in emerging automotive markets

3) Opportunities

Increasing use of Automotive Wrap Films for outdoor advertising

Segment Covered

The Global Automotive Wrap Films Market by Film Type

Window Films

Wrap Films

Paint Protection Films

Others

The Global Automotive Wrap Films Market by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Others

Company Profiles

3M Company

Ads Window Films Limited

Arlon Graphics LLC

Avery Dennison Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Foliatec Bohm Gmbh Co

Garware Polyester Limited

Hexis S.A.

Kay Premium Marking Films Ltd

Madico, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Automotive Wrap Films Market Overview

4. Automotive Wrap Films Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Automotive Wrap Films Market by Film Type

6. Global Automotive Wrap Films Market by Vehicle Type

7. Global Automotive Wrap Films Market by Region 2021-2027

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

