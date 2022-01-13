- (PLX AI) - Safran to provide engines and other equipment on H160M and H160 helicopters for the French armed forces and Gendarmerie.
- • Airbus recently received the official confirmation of a first batch of 30 helicopters out of a total of 169 from the French defense procurement agency DGA
- • The contract also includes an order for ten H160 helicopters for the French Gendarmerie
- • Safran's main contribution to these twin-engine helicopters is the Arrano, a new-generation turboshaft engine
- • Another major contribution from Safran is the Euroflir 410 optronic (electro-optical) pod
SAFRAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de