Donnerstag, 13.01.2022
Halo Collective: Starke News triggert Rallye - aber da geht noch mehr!
13.01.2022 | 17:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of name: Svea Ekonomi AB changes to Svea Bank AB (11/22)

Referring to the press release published by Svea Ekonomi AB on January 03,
2022, the issuer of bonds will change to Svea Bank AB. 

As of January 14, 2022, the following bond loans issued by Svea Ekonomi AB will
therefore change issuer to Svea Bank AB. Long names, short names and trading
codes will remain unchanged. 

New issuer name: Svea Bank AB       
Long name:    Svea Tier 2 bond     
Short name:    SVEA 004         
Trading code:   SVEA_004         
ISIN:       SE0012702967       
Long name:    Svea Tier 2 bond     
Short name:    SVEA 005         
Trading code:   SVEA_005         
ISIN:       SE0014781340       
Long name:    PERPETUAL AT1 CAPITAL FRN
Short name:    SVEA 002         
Trading code:   SVEA_002         
ISIN:       SE0011062009       


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
