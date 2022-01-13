Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of name: Svea Ekonomi AB changes to Svea Bank AB (11/22)

Referring to the press release published by Svea Ekonomi AB on January 03, 2022, the issuer of bonds will change to Svea Bank AB. As of January 14, 2022, the following bond loans issued by Svea Ekonomi AB will therefore change issuer to Svea Bank AB. Long names, short names and trading codes will remain unchanged. New issuer name: Svea Bank AB Long name: Svea Tier 2 bond Short name: SVEA 004 Trading code: SVEA_004 ISIN: SE0012702967 Long name: Svea Tier 2 bond Short name: SVEA 005 Trading code: SVEA_005 ISIN: SE0014781340 Long name: PERPETUAL AT1 CAPITAL FRN Short name: SVEA 002 Trading code: SVEA_002 ISIN: SE0011062009 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB