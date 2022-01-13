OpSec Security: OpSec Introduces Greg Sim, VP Strategic Accounts and Partnerships

LANCASTER, Pa., Jan. 13, 2022, the global leader in physical and digital anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions, is today announcing the appointment of Greg Sim as Vice President, Strategic Accounts and Partnerships in the North American Sports Licensing, Apparel, and Footwear markets.



OpSec works with some of the world's most recognized and valuable brands to optimize, monetize and safeguard their intellectual property. Being a brand today requires diligence against determined adversaries that seek to infringe on intellectual property and exploit the reputation and trust that have been built through sustained and substantial investment. With its diverse portfolio of physical products, digital platforms, and services, OpSec helps brands anticipate, prevent, and respond to potential vulnerabilities and threats.

Greg is a consumer products professional with 24 years spent in the brand protection industry, creating mutually profitable relationships with retailers, licensees, and licensors. Greg joins OpSec from Vineyard Vines, where he was Vice President of Licensing and Custom. Prior to this, he spent 20 years at Major league Baseball, where he built extensive experience in wholesale, licensing, marketing, product creation, retail, branding and identity.

"I'm thrilled to join OpSec and lead the development of Strategic Accounts and Partnerships across the sports and apparel markets," Sim stated. "OpSec's offering of products and services in the retail and wholesale market has grown considerably, and I am excited to present these new capabilities to our accounts in this space."

Peter Waker, Senior Vice President and General Manager of OpSec Authentication said, "Greg's background is a perfect fit with our core values of customer-first focus and delivering exceptional value to our clients, and we are excited to have him lead our Strategic Accounts and Partnerships in Sports and Apparel markets. Greg's breadth and depth of experience will be invaluable in helping deliver OpSec's broad portfolio of products and services that enhance the ability of our customers to protect their brands, products, services and, critically, their customers."

About OpSec Security

OpSec Securityis the global market leader in securing and protecting brands.

After decades of leadership in brand protection technology, OpSec grew to become the leading provider of fully integrated brand and document security, providing companies and governments with myriad solutions to help our customers ensure brand quality, reputation, and integrity.

OpSec is a leading innovator in online brand and digital content protection, offering our clients end-to-end safeguards against counterfeiting, piracy, and unauthorized usage. We continue to innovate, finding increasingly advanced ways to meet an ever-growing range of threats. Even as the counterfeiters, pirates, and other bad actors employ more sophisticated ways to damage your brand, we never stop getting better at protecting it.

What is missing from your brand protection program? Find out more at www.opsecsecurity.com

Media Contact

Amanda Hershey

Marketing Communications Manager

Email: media@opsecsecurity.com

Phone: +1

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a42c540-1651-4bbf-8b78-0c09d8df34df