Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: Starke News triggert Rallye - aber da geht noch mehr!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883206 ISIN: FR0000130395 Ticker-Symbol: RMC 
Tradegate
13.01.22
18:32 Uhr
192,20 Euro
-6,50
-3,27 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
REMY COINTREAU SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REMY COINTREAU SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
192,40193,0019:03
192,70193,1019:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
REMY COINTREAU
REMY COINTREAU SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REMY COINTREAU SA192,20-3,27 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.