Shares concerned: Carbios (ISIN code: FR0011648716)

Market concerned: Euronext Growth Paris

Regulatory News:

Carbios (Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a company pioneering new enzymatic solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, reports today about the liquidity contract entrusted to Natixis ODDO BHF.

As of December 31, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

3,648 shares

86,895.48

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 700

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 650

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 32,912 shares for 1,321,047.68

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 32,559 shares for 1,309,652.3

For the record, as of the half-year statement on June 30, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

3,245 shares

98,290.29

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 490

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 463

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 24,607 shares for 1,079,576.83

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 22,912 shares for 1,007,077.51

It is reminded that at the implementation of this contract, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

2,048 shares

151,529.34

The implementation of this liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with the decision of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) N° 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, applicable since July 1, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice.

About Carbios: Carbios, a green chemistry company, develops biological and innovative processes to revolutionize the end of life of plastics and textiles. Through its unique approach of combining enzymes and plastics, Carbios aims to address new consumer expectations and the challenges of a broader ecological transition by taking up a major challenge of our time: plastic and textile pollution.

Established in 2011 by Truffle Capital, the mission of Carbios is to provide an industrial solution to the recycling of PET plastics and textiles (the dominant polymer in bottles, trays, textiles made of polyester). The enzymatic recycling technology developed by Carbios deconstructs any type of PET plastic waste into its basic components which can then be reused to produce new PET plastics of a quality equivalent to virgin ones. This PET innovation, the first of its kind in the world, was recently recognized in a scientific paper published in the prestigious journal Nature. Additionally, Carbios is working hand in hand with multinational brands like L'Oréal, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage Food Europe to implement its technology, and to lead the transition toward a truly circular economy.

The Company has also developed an enzymatic biodegradation technology for PLA (a bio sourced polymer) based single use plastics. This technology can create a new generation of plastics that are 100% compostable in domestic conditions, integrating enzymes at the heart of the plastic product. This disruptive innovation has been licensed to Carbiolice, a joint venture created in 2016, in which Carbios now holds 100% of the capital.

For more information, please visit www.carbios.com Twitter: Carbios Linkedin: Carbios Instagram: Carbioshq

Carbios (ISIN FR0011648716/ALCRB) is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

This press release does not constitute and cannot be regarded as constituting an offer to the public, an offer to sell or a subscription offer or as a solicitation to solicit a buy or sell order in any country.

Translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail.

APPENDIX

Number of transactions on buy side and sell side for each trading day during the six-month period starting July 1, 2021 and ending December 31, 2021 Traded volume on buy side and sell side, in number of shares and capital aggregated for each day of negotiation during the six-month period starting July 1, 2021 and ending December 31, 2021 PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions Number of shares Equity purchased in euros Date Number of transactions Number of shares Equity sold in euros Total S2-2021 700 32 912 1 321 047,7 Total S2-2021 650 32 559 1 309 652,3 01/07/21 6 350 14 560,0 01/07/21 0 0 0,0 02/07/21 8 250 10 147,0 02/07/21 5 165 6 931,2 05/07/21 0 0 0,0 05/07/21 12 650 27 974,0 06/07/21 1 1 43,9 06/07/21 7 301 13 333,9 07/07/21 8 450 19 534,0 07/07/21 0 0 0,0 08/07/21 10 800 32 679,0 08/07/21 5 450 19 233,0 09/07/21 3 100 4 084,0 09/07/21 13 450 18 945,0 12/07/21 4 300 12 430,0 12/07/21 4 146 6 172,0 13/07/21 1 1 40,9 13/07/21 2 55 2 308,9 14/07/21 1 1 42,0 14/07/21 1 1 42,0 15/07/21 1 1 41,2 15/07/21 3 101 4 201,2 16/07/21 13 251 10 197,0 16/07/21 0 0 0,0 19/07/21 9 401 15 545,2 19/07/21 2 101 4 090,3 20/07/21 1 25 960,0 20/07/21 12 706 27 599,8 21/07/21 1 34 1 315,8 21/07/21 11 835 33 314,4 22/07/21 5 200 8 200,0 22/07/21 5 225 9 273,5 23/07/21 0 0 0,0 23/07/21 3 200 8 350,0 26/07/21 2 200 8 344,0 26/07/21 2 101 4 242,0 27/07/21 12 517 21 510,4 27/07/21 1 1 42,0 28/07/21 3 85 3 503,7 28/07/21 16 701 29 391,7 29/07/21 2 36 1 568,5 29/07/21 9 474 20 670,7 30/07/21 11 562 24 403,8 30/07/21 0 0 0,0 02/08/21 10 450 19 357,0 02/08/21 0 0 0,0 03/08/21 1 76 3 207,2 03/08/21 10 650 28 046,0 04/08/21 11 517 21 559,0 04/08/21 0 0 0,0 05/08/21 2 100 4 090,0 05/08/21 15 450 18 934,0 06/08/21 9 550 23 218,0 06/08/21 2 200 8 688,0 09/08/21 10 450 19 204,3 09/08/21 0 0 0,0 10/08/21 0 0 0,0 10/08/21 7 450 19 588,0 11/08/21 5 100 4 354,0 11/08/21 0 0 0,0 12/08/21 0 0 0,0 12/08/21 3 300 13 376,0 13/08/21 10 550 24 680,0 13/08/21 0 0 0,0 16/08/21 9 350 15 088,0 16/08/21 0 0 0,0 17/08/21 14 350 14 771,0 17/08/21 0 0 0,0 18/08/21 0 0 0,0 18/08/21 9 800 34 084,0 19/08/21 7 450 18 748,0 19/08/21 0 0 0,0 20/08/21 9 351 14 100,8 20/08/21 1 1 40,8 23/08/21 0 0 0,0 23/08/21 11 450 18 555,0 24/08/21 0 0 0,0 24/08/21 14 650 28 062,0 25/08/21 0 0 0,0 25/08/21 8 350 15 894,0 26/08/21 20 600 26 904,0 26/08/21 0 0 0,0 27/08/21 30 450 19 653,0 27/08/21 0 0 0,0 30/08/21 0 0 0,0 30/08/21 6 200 8 732,0 31/08/21 3 350 15 219,8 31/08/21 4 350 15 448,0 01/09/21 17 600 26 274,0 01/09/21 10 300 13 428,0 02/09/21 0 0 0,0 02/09/21 11 503 22 153,2 03/09/21 4 300 13 130,0 03/09/21 0 0 0,0 06/09/21 5 145 6 392,0 06/09/21 7 500 22 226,0 07/09/21 14 300 13 212,0 07/09/21 0 0 0,0 08/09/21 3 150 6 536,0 08/09/21 2 150 6 612,0 09/09/21 12 327 14 172,1 09/09/21 2 69 3 038,8 10/09/21 2 101 4 317,2 10/09/21 4 101 4 403,2 13/09/21 7 350 14 911,0 13/09/21 2 100 4 358,0 14/09/21 3 200 8 334,0 14/09/21 1 100 4 260,0 15/09/21 12 350 14 482,0 15/09/21 3 143 6 054,6 16/09/21 0 0 0,0 16/09/21 3 200 8 312,0 17/09/21 7 401 16 581,5 17/09/21 5 401 16 916,5 20/09/21 5 450 18 450,0 20/09/21 0 0 0,0 22/09/21 0 0 0,0 22/09/21 15 600 24 360,0 23/09/21 3 200 8 190,0 23/09/21 8 500 20 690,0 24/09/21 7 500 20 396,0 24/09/21 0 0 0,0 27/09/21 8 200 8 056,0 27/09/21 5 100 4 100,0 28/09/21 5 200 7 924,0 28/09/21 3 100 4 050,0 29/09/21 0 0 0,0 29/09/21 5 263 10 601,4 30/09/21 0 0 0,0 30/09/21 9 495 20 338,5 01/10/21 9 450 18 317,0 01/10/21 0 0 0,0 04/10/21 10 450 17 359,0 04/10/21 3 100 3 962,0 05/10/21 0 0 0,0 05/10/21 14 450 16 999,0 06/10/21 6 450 16 773,0 06/10/21 15 480 18 320,4 07/10/21 0 0 0,0 07/10/21 11 450 17 530,0 08/10/21 8 300 11 700,0 08/10/21 3 100 3 958,0 11/10/21 2 50 1 923,0 11/10/21 14 500 19 645,0 12/10/21 21 547 21 330,1 12/10/21 6 500 19 778,0 13/10/21 0 0 0,0 13/10/21 14 400 15 890,0 14/10/21 6 400 16 364,0 14/10/21 0 0 0,0 15/10/21 7 550 22 453,0 15/10/21 4 105 4 305,5 18/10/21 7 450 18 030,0 18/10/21 0 0 0,0 19/10/21 0 0 0,0 19/10/21 4 100 4 000,0 20/10/21 2 13 518,1 20/10/21 11 451 18 055,0 21/10/21 8 400 16 180,0 21/10/21 1 100 4 110,0 25/10/21 2 401 15 639,9 25/10/21 6 301 12 009,9 26/10/21 1 100 3 880,0 26/10/21 9 400 15 784,1 27/10/21 2 100 3 930,0 27/10/21 5 200 7 976,0 28/10/21 13 450 17 690,0 28/10/21 0 0 0,0 29/10/21 0 0 0,0 29/10/21 16 800 31 880,0 01/11/21 10 600 23 859,0 01/11/21 0 0 0,0 02/11/21 1 100 3 880,0 02/11/21 0 0 0,0 03/11/21 4 200 7 730,0 03/11/21 8 200 7 810,0 04/11/21 4 250 9 604,0 04/11/21 5 200 7 888,0 05/11/21 5 450 16 897,0 05/11/21 4 180 6 891,9 08/11/21 0 0 0,0 08/11/21 6 550 20 830,0 09/11/21 5 500 19 010,0 09/11/21 0 0 0,0 10/11/21 8 300 11 284,0 10/11/21 8 300 11 370,0 11/11/21 2 201 7 537,6 11/11/21 3 151 5 737,6 12/11/21 1 1 38,2 12/11/21 1 1 38,2 15/11/21 23 721 27 198,0 15/11/21 13 600 22 928,8 16/11/21 1 100 3 732,0 16/11/21 12 700 26 824,0 17/11/21 7 450 17 482,0 17/11/21 0 0 0,0 18/11/21 13 450 17 104,0 18/11/21 0 0 0,0 19/11/21 1 100 3 742,0 19/11/21 1 100 3 838,0 22/11/21 7 300 11 344,0 22/11/21 2 150 5 709,0 23/11/21 7 300 11 200,0 23/11/21 1 150 5 715,0 24/11/21 0 0 0,0 24/11/21 5 306 11 562,1 25/11/21 0 0 0,0 25/11/21 16 650 24 421,0 26/11/21 3 200 7 430,0 26/11/21 1 200 7 576,0 29/11/21 11 450 16 697,0 29/11/21 0 0 0,0 30/11/21 8 363 13 067,3 30/11/21 7 350 12 698,0 01/12/21 0 0 0,0 01/12/21 15 550 20 170,0 02/12/21 7 451 16 948,7 02/12/21 1 1 37,7 03/12/21 0 0 0,0 03/12/21 12 400 15 008,0 06/12/21 7 450 16 598,0 06/12/21 0 0 0,0 07/12/21 0 0 0,0 07/12/21 11 550 20 704,0 08/12/21 0 0 0,0 08/12/21 13 550 21 381,0 09/12/21 10 597 23 949,0 09/12/21 0 0 0,0 10/12/21 3 151 6 040,3 10/12/21 1 1 40,3 13/12/21 8 550 21 420,0 13/12/21 0 0 0,0 14/12/21 2 100 3 832,0 14/12/21 0 0 0,0 15/12/21 10 400 15 108,0 15/12/21 6 300 11 376,0 16/12/21 10 1 280 48 964,4 16/12/21 15 1 780 68 708,0 17/12/21 5 500 18 740,0 17/12/21 4 210 7 955,4 20/12/21 8 300 11 000,0 20/12/21 0 0 0,0 21/12/21 0 0 0,0 21/12/21 18 1 000 37 216,0 22/12/21 6 301 11 167,7 22/12/21 4 151 5 692,7 23/12/21 6 301 11 107,3 23/12/21 2 151 5 632,3 24/12/21 4 151 5 511,7 24/12/21 5 151 5 541,7 27/12/21 0 0 0,0 27/12/21 6 650 24 400,0 28/12/21 13 500 18 926,0 28/12/21 2 100 3 800,0 29/12/21 8 500 18 729,0 29/12/21 3 100 3 810,0 30/12/21 0 0 0,0 30/12/21 2 350 13 161,0 31/12/21 2 200 7 420,0 31/12/21 3 200 7 512,0

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005481/en/

Contacts:

CARBIOS

Benjamin Audebert

Investor relations

Laura Perrin and Agnès Mathé

Communication department

contact@carbios.com

+33 (0)4 73 86 51 76

Media Relations (Europe)

Tilder

Marie-Virginie Klein

mv.klein@tilder.com

+33 (0)1 44 14 99 96

Media Relations (U.S.)

Rooney Partners

Kate L. Barrette

kbarrette@rooneyco.com

+1 212 223 0561