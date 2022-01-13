- Shares concerned: Carbios (ISIN code: FR0011648716)
- Market concerned: Euronext Growth Paris
Carbios (Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a company pioneering new enzymatic solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, reports today about the liquidity contract entrusted to Natixis ODDO BHF.
As of December 31, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 3,648 shares
- 86,895.48
- Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 700
- Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 650
- Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 32,912 shares for 1,321,047.68
- Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 32,559 shares for 1,309,652.3
For the record, as of the half-year statement on June 30, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 3,245 shares
- 98,290.29
- Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 490
- Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 463
- Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 24,607 shares for 1,079,576.83
- Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 22,912 shares for 1,007,077.51
It is reminded that at the implementation of this contract, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 2,048 shares
- 151,529.34
The implementation of this liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with the decision of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) N° 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, applicable since July 1, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice.
About Carbios: Carbios, a green chemistry company, develops biological and innovative processes to revolutionize the end of life of plastics and textiles. Through its unique approach of combining enzymes and plastics, Carbios aims to address new consumer expectations and the challenges of a broader ecological transition by taking up a major challenge of our time: plastic and textile pollution.
Established in 2011 by Truffle Capital, the mission of Carbios is to provide an industrial solution to the recycling of PET plastics and textiles (the dominant polymer in bottles, trays, textiles made of polyester). The enzymatic recycling technology developed by Carbios deconstructs any type of PET plastic waste into its basic components which can then be reused to produce new PET plastics of a quality equivalent to virgin ones. This PET innovation, the first of its kind in the world, was recently recognized in a scientific paper published in the prestigious journal Nature. Additionally, Carbios is working hand in hand with multinational brands like L'Oréal, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage Food Europe to implement its technology, and to lead the transition toward a truly circular economy.
The Company has also developed an enzymatic biodegradation technology for PLA (a bio sourced polymer) based single use plastics. This technology can create a new generation of plastics that are 100% compostable in domestic conditions, integrating enzymes at the heart of the plastic product. This disruptive innovation has been licensed to Carbiolice, a joint venture created in 2016, in which Carbios now holds 100% of the capital.
Carbios (ISIN FR0011648716/ALCRB) is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.
APPENDIX
Number of transactions on buy side and sell side for each trading day during the six-month period starting July 1, 2021 and ending December 31, 2021
Traded volume on buy side and sell side, in number of shares and capital aggregated for each day of negotiation during the six-month period starting July 1, 2021 and ending December 31, 2021
PURCHASES
SALES
Date
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Equity purchased in euros
Date
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Equity sold in euros
Total S2-2021
700
32 912
1 321 047,7
Total S2-2021
650
32 559
1 309 652,3
01/07/21
6
350
14 560,0
01/07/21
0
0
0,0
02/07/21
8
250
10 147,0
02/07/21
5
165
6 931,2
05/07/21
0
0
0,0
05/07/21
12
650
27 974,0
06/07/21
1
1
43,9
06/07/21
7
301
13 333,9
07/07/21
8
450
19 534,0
07/07/21
0
0
0,0
08/07/21
10
800
32 679,0
08/07/21
5
450
19 233,0
09/07/21
3
100
4 084,0
09/07/21
13
450
18 945,0
12/07/21
4
300
12 430,0
12/07/21
4
146
6 172,0
13/07/21
1
1
40,9
13/07/21
2
55
2 308,9
14/07/21
1
1
42,0
14/07/21
1
1
42,0
15/07/21
1
1
41,2
15/07/21
3
101
4 201,2
16/07/21
13
251
10 197,0
16/07/21
0
0
0,0
19/07/21
9
401
15 545,2
19/07/21
2
101
4 090,3
20/07/21
1
25
960,0
20/07/21
12
706
27 599,8
21/07/21
1
34
1 315,8
21/07/21
11
835
33 314,4
22/07/21
5
200
8 200,0
22/07/21
5
225
9 273,5
23/07/21
0
0
0,0
23/07/21
3
200
8 350,0
26/07/21
2
200
8 344,0
26/07/21
2
101
4 242,0
27/07/21
12
517
21 510,4
27/07/21
1
1
42,0
28/07/21
3
85
3 503,7
28/07/21
16
701
29 391,7
29/07/21
2
36
1 568,5
29/07/21
9
474
20 670,7
30/07/21
11
562
24 403,8
30/07/21
0
0
0,0
02/08/21
10
450
19 357,0
02/08/21
0
0
0,0
03/08/21
1
76
3 207,2
03/08/21
10
650
28 046,0
04/08/21
11
517
21 559,0
04/08/21
0
0
0,0
05/08/21
2
100
4 090,0
05/08/21
15
450
18 934,0
06/08/21
9
550
23 218,0
06/08/21
2
200
8 688,0
09/08/21
10
450
19 204,3
09/08/21
0
0
0,0
10/08/21
0
0
0,0
10/08/21
7
450
19 588,0
11/08/21
5
100
4 354,0
11/08/21
0
0
0,0
12/08/21
0
0
0,0
12/08/21
3
300
13 376,0
13/08/21
10
550
24 680,0
13/08/21
0
0
0,0
16/08/21
9
350
15 088,0
16/08/21
0
0
0,0
17/08/21
14
350
14 771,0
17/08/21
0
0
0,0
18/08/21
0
0
0,0
18/08/21
9
800
34 084,0
19/08/21
7
450
18 748,0
19/08/21
0
0
0,0
20/08/21
9
351
14 100,8
20/08/21
1
1
40,8
23/08/21
0
0
0,0
23/08/21
11
450
18 555,0
24/08/21
0
0
0,0
24/08/21
14
650
28 062,0
25/08/21
0
0
0,0
25/08/21
8
350
15 894,0
26/08/21
20
600
26 904,0
26/08/21
0
0
0,0
27/08/21
30
450
19 653,0
27/08/21
0
0
0,0
30/08/21
0
0
0,0
30/08/21
6
200
8 732,0
31/08/21
3
350
15 219,8
31/08/21
4
350
15 448,0
01/09/21
17
600
26 274,0
01/09/21
10
300
13 428,0
02/09/21
0
0
0,0
02/09/21
11
503
22 153,2
03/09/21
4
300
13 130,0
03/09/21
0
0
0,0
06/09/21
5
145
6 392,0
06/09/21
7
500
22 226,0
07/09/21
14
300
13 212,0
07/09/21
0
0
0,0
08/09/21
3
150
6 536,0
08/09/21
2
150
6 612,0
09/09/21
12
327
14 172,1
09/09/21
2
69
3 038,8
10/09/21
2
101
4 317,2
10/09/21
4
101
4 403,2
13/09/21
7
350
14 911,0
13/09/21
2
100
4 358,0
14/09/21
3
200
8 334,0
14/09/21
1
100
4 260,0
15/09/21
12
350
14 482,0
15/09/21
3
143
6 054,6
16/09/21
0
0
0,0
16/09/21
3
200
8 312,0
17/09/21
7
401
16 581,5
17/09/21
5
401
16 916,5
20/09/21
5
450
18 450,0
20/09/21
0
0
0,0
22/09/21
0
0
0,0
22/09/21
15
600
24 360,0
23/09/21
3
200
8 190,0
23/09/21
8
500
20 690,0
24/09/21
7
500
20 396,0
24/09/21
0
0
0,0
27/09/21
8
200
8 056,0
27/09/21
5
100
4 100,0
28/09/21
5
200
7 924,0
28/09/21
3
100
4 050,0
29/09/21
0
0
0,0
29/09/21
5
263
10 601,4
30/09/21
0
0
0,0
30/09/21
9
495
20 338,5
01/10/21
9
450
18 317,0
01/10/21
0
0
0,0
04/10/21
10
450
17 359,0
04/10/21
3
100
3 962,0
05/10/21
0
0
0,0
05/10/21
14
450
16 999,0
06/10/21
6
450
16 773,0
06/10/21
15
480
18 320,4
07/10/21
0
0
0,0
07/10/21
11
450
17 530,0
08/10/21
8
300
11 700,0
08/10/21
3
100
3 958,0
11/10/21
2
50
1 923,0
11/10/21
14
500
19 645,0
12/10/21
21
547
21 330,1
12/10/21
6
500
19 778,0
13/10/21
0
0
0,0
13/10/21
14
400
15 890,0
14/10/21
6
400
16 364,0
14/10/21
0
0
0,0
15/10/21
7
550
22 453,0
15/10/21
4
105
4 305,5
18/10/21
7
450
18 030,0
18/10/21
0
0
0,0
19/10/21
0
0
0,0
19/10/21
4
100
4 000,0
20/10/21
2
13
518,1
20/10/21
11
451
18 055,0
21/10/21
8
400
16 180,0
21/10/21
1
100
4 110,0
25/10/21
2
401
15 639,9
25/10/21
6
301
12 009,9
26/10/21
1
100
3 880,0
26/10/21
9
400
15 784,1
27/10/21
2
100
3 930,0
27/10/21
5
200
7 976,0
28/10/21
13
450
17 690,0
28/10/21
0
0
0,0
29/10/21
0
0
0,0
29/10/21
16
800
31 880,0
01/11/21
10
600
23 859,0
01/11/21
0
0
0,0
02/11/21
1
100
3 880,0
02/11/21
0
0
0,0
03/11/21
4
200
7 730,0
03/11/21
8
200
7 810,0
04/11/21
4
250
9 604,0
04/11/21
5
200
7 888,0
05/11/21
5
450
16 897,0
05/11/21
4
180
6 891,9
08/11/21
0
0
0,0
08/11/21
6
550
20 830,0
09/11/21
5
500
19 010,0
09/11/21
0
0
0,0
10/11/21
8
300
11 284,0
10/11/21
8
300
11 370,0
11/11/21
2
201
7 537,6
11/11/21
3
151
5 737,6
12/11/21
1
1
38,2
12/11/21
1
1
38,2
15/11/21
23
721
27 198,0
15/11/21
13
600
22 928,8
16/11/21
1
100
3 732,0
16/11/21
12
700
26 824,0
17/11/21
7
450
17 482,0
17/11/21
0
0
0,0
18/11/21
13
450
17 104,0
18/11/21
0
0
0,0
19/11/21
1
100
3 742,0
19/11/21
1
100
3 838,0
22/11/21
7
300
11 344,0
22/11/21
2
150
5 709,0
23/11/21
7
300
11 200,0
23/11/21
1
150
5 715,0
24/11/21
0
0
0,0
24/11/21
5
306
11 562,1
25/11/21
0
0
0,0
25/11/21
16
650
24 421,0
26/11/21
3
200
7 430,0
26/11/21
1
200
7 576,0
29/11/21
11
450
16 697,0
29/11/21
0
0
0,0
30/11/21
8
363
13 067,3
30/11/21
7
350
12 698,0
01/12/21
0
0
0,0
01/12/21
15
550
20 170,0
02/12/21
7
451
16 948,7
02/12/21
1
1
37,7
03/12/21
0
0
0,0
03/12/21
12
400
15 008,0
06/12/21
7
450
16 598,0
06/12/21
0
0
0,0
07/12/21
0
0
0,0
07/12/21
11
550
20 704,0
08/12/21
0
0
0,0
08/12/21
13
550
21 381,0
09/12/21
10
597
23 949,0
09/12/21
0
0
0,0
10/12/21
3
151
6 040,3
10/12/21
1
1
40,3
13/12/21
8
550
21 420,0
13/12/21
0
0
0,0
14/12/21
2
100
3 832,0
14/12/21
0
0
0,0
15/12/21
10
400
15 108,0
15/12/21
6
300
11 376,0
16/12/21
10
1 280
48 964,4
16/12/21
15
1 780
68 708,0
17/12/21
5
500
18 740,0
17/12/21
4
210
7 955,4
20/12/21
8
300
11 000,0
20/12/21
0
0
0,0
21/12/21
0
0
0,0
21/12/21
18
1 000
37 216,0
22/12/21
6
301
11 167,7
22/12/21
4
151
5 692,7
23/12/21
6
301
11 107,3
23/12/21
2
151
5 632,3
24/12/21
4
151
5 511,7
24/12/21
5
151
5 541,7
27/12/21
0
0
0,0
27/12/21
6
650
24 400,0
28/12/21
13
500
18 926,0
28/12/21
2
100
3 800,0
29/12/21
8
500
18 729,0
29/12/21
3
100
3 810,0
30/12/21
0
0
0,0
30/12/21
2
350
13 161,0
31/12/21
2
200
7 420,0
31/12/21
3
200
7 512,0
