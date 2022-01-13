Regulatory News:

Groupe Berkem (the "Group"), a leading player in plant-based chemicals (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 Ticker symbol: ALKEM) (Paris:ALKEM), announces today its 2022 financial calendar.

Event Date * 2021 Full-Year Revenue January 26, 2022 2021 Full-Year Results April 19, 2022 2022 First-Quarter Revenue April 19, 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting June 3, 2022 2022 First-Half Revenue July 21, 2022 2022 Fist-Half Results September 29, 2022 2022 Third-Quarter Revenue October 20, 2022

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday lives (cosmetics, food and beverages, construction, public hygiene, etc.). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters-unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved a revenue of €41 million and an EBITDA margin close to 19% in 2020. The Group has almost 165 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and three production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), and Chartres (Eure-et-Loir). www.groupeberkem.com

