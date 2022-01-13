Regulatory News:
Groupe Berkem (the "Group"), a leading player in plant-based chemicals (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 Ticker symbol: ALKEM) (Paris:ALKEM), announces today its 2022 financial calendar.
Event
Date *
2021 Full-Year Revenue
January 26, 2022
2021 Full-Year Results
April 19, 2022
2022 First-Quarter Revenue
April 19, 2022
Annual Shareholders Meeting
June 3, 2022
2022 First-Half Revenue
July 21, 2022
2022 Fist-Half Results
September 29, 2022
2022 Third-Quarter Revenue
October 20, 2022
* this information is subject to modification.
ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM
Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday lives (cosmetics, food and beverages, construction, public hygiene, etc.). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters-unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved a revenue of €41 million and an EBITDA margin close to 19% in 2020. The Group has almost 165 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and three production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), and Chartres (Eure-et-Loir). www.groupeberkem.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005600/en/
Contacts:
Groupe Berkem
Olivier Fahy, Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Labrugnas, Chief Financial Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)5 64 31 06 60
berkem@berkem.com
NewCap
Investor Relations
Mathilde Bohin Nicolas Fossiez
Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
Berkem@newcap.eu
NewCap
Media Relations
Nicolas Merigeau
Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
Berkem@newcap.eu