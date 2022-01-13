Transparency Market Research: Alkylate Market to Reach Valuation to US$ 99.4 Bn by 2031 Due to Increase in Demand for Agro-chemicals to Restore Nutrient Deficiency in Crops, States TMR Study

- Growing utilization of alkylate as a premium gasoline blendstock in aviation fuels to enhance performance is expected to boost the alkylate market during the forecast period

- Increasing demand for alkylate in refinery products, owing to its high octane value is likely to drive the alkylate market

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investments in new manufacturing capacity is likely to bolster growth of the global alkylate market during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. For instance, Hengli Petrochemical started operating its new 300 Kmta Stratco alkylation facility in China in 2020, under a license from Dupont Clean Technologies. Such developments are assisting firms in producing high quality alkylate from 100% isobutylene feedstock.

Alkylate is gaining traction as a major component in the production of clean, high-octane gasoline from a 100 % isobutylene feedstock. With this feedstock, companies are developing innovative techniques that significantly improve product octane.

Both sulfuric and hydrofluoric acid have the ability to be extremely hazardous, leading to corrosion-related mishaps and costly processes in complex reactors. As a result, businesses are placing greater emphasis on the new solid acid catalyst technology, which is gaining traction as a viable alternative to HF alkylation. This new technology is overcoming constraints related to liquid acid alkylation reactors.

Key Findings of Market Report

High Throughput Experimentation with PAT Tools to Assist in Optimization of Alkylation Reaction

The use of the in-situ technology in combination with automated reactors allows chemists to gain better knowledge of how reaction circumstances and factors affect the overall reaction performance. Chemical companies in the global alkylate market are working toward better understanding of the thermodynamics, kinetics, and influence of reaction variables on alkylation. All these are important for reaction development, safety, and scale-up in order to meet desired end-product standards.

In order to ensure that reaction energetics are clearly grasped, alkylate makers are investing on robust reaction calorimeters and chemical reactors. They are conducting high throughput trials using data-intensive PAT (Process Analytical Technology) tools to study and optimize alkylation processes for improved performance. By utilizing alkylation to make fuels from petroleum, companies are able to create reliable revenue streams.

New Solid Acid Catalyst Technology Emerges to Replace Hydrofluoric Acid Alkylation

The demand for cleaner-burning gasoline mix components is rising globally; however, the total demand for gasoline is declining. Alkylate manufacturers are taking advantage of this situation to produce a new solid acid catalyst technology that outperforms liquid acids. As a result, the ExSact catalyst, which is at the center of an efficient and safe K-SAAT method for producing high-octane alkylate, has grown in popularity.

Cleaner-burning gasoline mix components include ethers, ethanol, isomerate, and alkylate. Businesses in the alkylate market are seizing this opportunity to implement reactors that replace hydrofluoric acid (HF) alkylation, leading to commercially successful processes with excellent return on investment.

Alkylate Market: Growth Drivers

As crop infestations become more prevalent globally, modern agricultural practices are increasingly relying on agrochemicals for improved production and reduced damage to crops. This factor is likely to drive the demand for alkylate as it is widely used in the manufacturing of agricultural chemicals.

Properties of alkylate, such as low vapor pressure, high octane, and gasoline blending, help improve performance of aviation fuel, which is driving its extensive utilization in the aviation sector

Alkylate is becoming more popular in the automobile sector, particularly in the developed and emerging developing countries. The market is being driven by rise in the number of hybrid vehicles on the road and increasing government efforts in developing markets.

Alkylate Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Royal Dutch Shell plc

plc Marathon Petroleum Corporation

NesteSoltex Inc

Chevron Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Hengyi Industries Sdn Bhd

Alkylate Market: Segmentation

Production Process

Sulfuric Acid Alkylation

Hydrofluoric Acid Alkylation

End Use

Aviation

Automobile

Agriculture

Application

Solvents

Surfactants & Synthetic Sulfonates

Specialty Lubricants

Functional Fluids

Additives

