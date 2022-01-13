Lincoln International, a leading global investment banking advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Sander Thiadens has joined the firm's Amsterdam office as a Managing Director in the Capital Advisory Group.

With nearly 20 years of experience in structuring bespoke financing solutions for private equity-owned and privately owned companies, Sander specializes in debt advisory, special situations and growth equity. He leverages deep experience in products across the full spectrum of the balance sheet to advise companies and their financial sponsors on developing capital structures and financing solutions that support their business models and enable new business strategies.

Sander has extensive experience securing attractive financing packages in a broad variety of situations, including acquisition and growth finance, refinancings and restructurings. Sander utilizes deep knowledge of the Benelux European syndicated loan and private debt markets to position his clients with positive outcomes.

"We are thrilled to expand our capital advisory services to the Benelux region with the addition of Sander," commented Eric Wijs, Lincoln Managing Director and Head of Benelux. "Sander's significant debt and capital advisory experience will be an immediate complement to Lincoln clients seeking debt financing to achieve their goals."

Before joining Lincoln, Sander was the Head of Capital Structuring Advisory Mid Corporate for ING in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Previously, he served in ING's leveraged finance department. Prior to that, he worked in structured finance at Deutsche Bank. Sander earned a Master of Industrial Engineering and Management Science from Rijksuniversiteit Groningen in the Netherlands.

Sander commented, "I am excited to join Lincoln International, as its compelling track record in debt advisory services across the globe provide the optimal environment for me to further work on my professional mission to help companies and their financial sponsors with capital and financing structures."

