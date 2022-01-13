Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2022) - Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp., (CSE: TEAM) ("TEAM" or the "Company") would like to announce the appointment of Mr. Frank Lee to the Board of Directors and the appointment of Mr. Sean Cote to the Advisory Board.

Mr. Lee has over 25 years of experience in the Canadian banking industry working with Schedule 1 banks and credit Unions, as well as private lenders. Mr. Lee has extensive experience with lending and identifying business opportunities. As senior manager, Mr. Lee led his team to the top-performing branch in his region. Fluent in Mandarin and English, he has successfully established significant connections in the Asian market in Canada, and has regularly been invited as guest in the media to provide practical solutions on real estate and business financing for Canadians.

Mr. Cote will be stepping off the Board of Directors but staying with the Company by way of the Company's Advisory Board. We wish to thank Mr. Cote for his time and contributions on the Board of Directors. The appointment of Mr. Cote to the Advisory Board will be the first appointment to the Advisory Board which will run for a 2-year term.

"I welcome Frank to the TEAM and am sincerely looking to his input at the same time welcome Sean on to our Advisory Board as its inaugural member," stated Arni Johannson, TEAM CEO.

About Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp.

Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. (CSE: TEAM) is an investment issuer that actively invests in a diversified portfolio of early-stage to mid-level companies and projects. Canadian Nexus leverages its extensive network of operators and global thought leaders to provide investors with a unique multi-opportunity portfolio.

Contact:

Arni Johannson, CEO

604-960-1878

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements about timing, future projects and future revenues are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company and it's wholly-owned subsidiaries, including the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), changes in laws, regulations, and policies affecting the Company's operations and the Company's limited operating history.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110073