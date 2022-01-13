FedEx and Port of Hueneme Find Innovative Solutions to Supply Chain Congestion Chartering Vessels from Asia

PORT HUENEME, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Recognized as being the fourth largest container port on the West Coast, the Port of Hueneme recently secured a new charter vessel with FedEx Logistics. The vessel, the first of three, departed on January 4th from Port Humen, China and is set to arrive by the end of January 2022. The charter vessel has a capacity of 300 53 ft. containers per sailing that contains electronics, automotive materials, and garments, as well as general department store merchandise, which are essential items that will get to the store shelves right away for purchasing.

The first of three vessels transporting FEDEX shipping containers is set to arrive at the Port of Hueneme at the end of January 2022.

"Our long-standing joint use agreement with Naval Base Ventura County is the foundation of a dynamic partnership used to create solutions like these while increasing operational efficiency in the maritime industry", said Commissioner Jason T. Hodge, President of the Oxnard Harbor District that owns the Port of Hueneme.

"At the Port of Hueneme, we take these challenges and turn them into opportunities. When We Make Cargo Move, we can do our part to alleviate congestion at other West Coast ports and get important products into the hands of U.S. consumers," said Kristin Decas, CEO & Port Director. "Doing so reduces emissions from idling trucks and vessels waiting in long lines while helping the overall supply chain."

Front row left to right: Dona Lacayo, Port of Hueneme; Carlton Blair, UCM; Kristin Decas, Port of Hueneme; Jim Rinchiuso, FedEx; Melody Lucas, FedEx; Hank Harden, UCM; Todd Holder, T&T Truck and Crate. Back row left to right: Christina Birdsey, Port of Hueneme; Kevin Beirne, Ceres Marine Terminals; Brian Kern, Ceres Marine Terminals; Andrew Palomares, Port of Hueneme; Bryan O'Dell, UCM; Tony Ryan, Port of Hueneme; Darrin Heisch, U.S. Customs & Border Protection; Dennis Wilson, U.S. Customs & Border Protection.

"The Navy, and Naval Base Ventura County, greatly value our long-standing relationships with the Port of Hueneme and our local communities," said Capt. Robert "Bar" Kimnach III, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County. "Working together through our standing Joint Use Agreement, we've enabled a few creative solutions for a complex challenge that will help alleviate some of the supply chain congestion."

"FedEx Logistics is thrilled to collaborate with everyone at Port of Hueneme as we put our collective strength and expertise together to create a value-added solution for our customers, while helping to alleviate pressure at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles," said Udo Lange, President & CEO, FedEx Logistics.

About the Port of Hueneme

The Port of Hueneme is one of the most productive and efficient commercial trade gateways for niche cargo on the West Coast. The Port is governed by five locally elected Port Commissioners. The Port moves $10.85 billion in goods each year and consistently ranks among the top ten U.S. ports for automobiles and fresh produce. Port operations support the community by bringing $1.7 billion in economic activity and creating 15,834 trade-related jobs. Trade through the Port of Hueneme generates more than $119 million in direct and related state and local taxes, which fund vital community services. In 2017, the Port of Hueneme became the first port in California to become Green Marine certified and was voted the Greenest Port in the U.S. at the Green Shipping Summit.

About FedEx Logistics

FedEx Logistics plays a key role within the FedEx portfolio with its comprehensive suite of specialty logistics solutions. The company provides air and ocean freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, customs brokerage, and trade management tools and data from a single trusted source. For more information, visit www.fedex.com/en-us/logistics.html.

