PR Newswire
13.01.2022 | 22:34
BizClik Media: BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES JANUARY EDITION OF MINING GLOBAL MAGAZINE

The January edition of Mining Global includes interviews with leading experts and executives from Aggreko, Ferrexpo, and Quarry Mining.

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media Group,the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the January edition of Mining Global magazine.

The digital edition of Mining Global is a trusted industry source for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in the mining industry.

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Ana Milena Vásquez, Executive Vice President, Collective Mining, who is promoting greater gender inclusion in the mining sector as well as ESG and sustainability issues.

"I have learned that this is an industry that has the potential to transform lives and improve the livelihoods of local communities," she said. "I believe countries like Colombia have a huge opportunity to defeat poverty and inequality through the sustainable development of its natural resources."

The January edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders such as Jim North, Interim CEO at Ferrexpo; Moritz Kerler and Christian Drewes, CEO and Technical Director/Deputy General Manager at Quarry Mining respectively; Rod Saffy and George Whyte from Aggreko, which is embarking on a new phase of industrial sustainability; and Robin Batterham from the University of Melbourne.

Dominic Ellis, Editor in Chief of Mining Global, said: "It promises to be an exciting year ahead for the mining industry, which is embracing emerging technologies and rising to the challenges of decarbonisation."

You can visit Mining Globalfor daily news and analysis of the ever-changing mining industry, or click here to read the digital magazine.

About BizClik Media Group

BizClik Media Group (BMG) is one of the UK's fastest growing media companies with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centres, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Media Contact:
Kathryn Webb
kathryn.webb@bizclikmeda.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
