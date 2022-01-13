Copper Mountain Mining was able to meet or exceed all of its sustainability targets for 2021, Kuya Silver announced the first-ever mineral resource estimate for the Bethania Silver Project, Mawson Gold on the road to a potential mine development, Victoria Gold achieves record annual gold production of over 164,000 ounces of gold in 2021 and Ximen Mining drilled a total of 374 meters in 2 holes in 2021 at its Wild Horse gold concession.