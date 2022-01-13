CareATC, Inc.: According to CDC heart disease likely to remain No. 1 cause of death despite COVID-19. Comprehensive advanced primary care can help

Leading advanced primary care provider CareATC expands National Health Center Network to address risk factors that drive heart disease and more

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / According to the American Heart Association , heart disease and stroke continue to kill more people in the U.S. than any other cause, despite, and likely even linked to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. CareATC, a leader in population health management and advanced primary care, is expanding operations of its National Health Center Network (NHCN) to enable private and public sector employers of any size to join the network to deliver convenient, affordable and proactive healthcare to address emerging challenges from the pandemic as well as long-term employer health and wellness initiatives to address chronic conditions, like heart disease.

CareATC's model of care is poised to proactively address the problems arising from the pandemic. Consider the issues of poor lifestyle habits spurred on or intensified by the public health crisis. During extended periods of quarantine, people can develop behaviors that can elevate risk for heart disease including: unhealthy eating habits, increased consumption of alcohol, changes in work/sleep habits, excessive sedentary screen time and lack of regular exercise. Mental health is also being impacted due to social isolation, financial changes, and other health-related stressors. All of these lifestyle factors contribute to heart disease and stroke risk.

"Our comprehensive model of care empowers employers of all sizes to reduce healthcare costs by improving the health and quality of life of their employees. We believe our model is a powerful and revolutionary solution to the challenges of healthcare today," said Mara Sikorski, CareATC Vice President of Business Development.

CareATC's Collaborative Care model starts with a comprehensive claims and risk analysis. Leveraging prescriptive analytics, CareATC identifies patients with the highest health risks and those at highest risk of developing disease - including heart disease. Through targeted outreach and low to no-cost services, patients are empowered to transform their health, resulting in a lower cost of care for the employer and employee.

CareATC Expands Shared-Site Health Network in Florida and Beyond

CareATC is expanding it's national shared-site health network nationally and most recently in the Florida market. The next open house event will be hosted in East Boynton Beach, Florida on Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 from 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM and later a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Friday, February 11th, 2022.

Upcoming CareATC Open House Events:

East Boynton Beach - January 19th, 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Hialeah - February 10th, 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Fontainebleau - Coming soon!

CareATC Open House Events are open to the public and are a great opportunity for community stakeholders as well as public and private employers to see in-person CareATC's proactive healthcare model. To receive more details and register for an upcoming CareATC Open House event, please visit https://www.careatc.com/openhouse .

About CareATC, Inc.

CareATC, Inc., is a leading innovator in employer-sponsored healthcare. Offering customized healthcare benefit solutions for employers, CareATC's advanced transformational care model drives engagement, improves health outcomes, lowers healthcare costs and provides transparency into the total cost of care. Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, CareATC manages more than 150 clients in 26 states, cares for more than 430,000 members and is Accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care Inc. To learn more about CareATC Inc., visit https://www.careatc.com/ .

