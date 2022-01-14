

NX PHEV OFFROAD Concept (Iron Oxide) / ROV Concept (Iron Oxide)

Toyota City, Japan, Jan 14, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Lexus will debut the "NX PHEV OFFROAD Concept" and "ROV Concept" for the first time at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2022, held at Makuhari Messe (Chiba City) for three days from January 14 (Fri.) to 16 (Sun.), 2022.The two concept vehicles on display are models that embody Lexus' efforts to realize a carbon neutral society, expand customer choices, challenge to suggest diversifying and expanding lifestyles, and provide new values that exceed expectations. The aim is to balance the refined lifestyle and driving pleasure that cars provide our customers, while living in harmony with nature.The NX PHEV OFFROAD Concept is based on Lexus' first PHEV model that went on sale in November 2021, the NX 450h+. The BEV and PHEV modes offer refined driving performance and excellent environmental performance that reduces CO2 emissions, as well as reliable driving performance by electric motor on low-friction roads. The body inspires an adventurous lifestyle with its lifted platform, off-road running all-terrain large diameter tires and beautifully finished customized bronze and matte black paint scheme.The ROV Concept goes beyond traditional on and off-road driving along with its compact body and aims to provide a driving experience in nature unlike any passenger vehicle. In addition, it is the first Lexus vehicle to use a hydrogen engine, making it environmentally friendly while still providing stimulation and excitement made possible only through the vibrations of an engine-powered vehicle.*Abbreviation for Recreational Off highway Vehicle. A concept car that aims to offer an enjoyable automotive lifestyle while living in harmony with nature. The ROV goes one step further into places where even off-road vehicles cannot go, all while providing excellent response and exhilarating sound that stimulates the five senses.A 1/3 scale model of Yoshihide Muroya's Zivko Edge 540 V3 airplane will be displayed. Muroya will be participating in the Air Race World Championship this year with the "Lexus/Pathfinder Air Racing" team. Lexus and air race pilot Muroya have signed a team partnership agreement and they will further accelerate their joint efforts so that they could quickly link technologies and know-how of both sides to develop racing machines as well as the racing operation. Under the new team structure, Lexus strives to make history with Muroya to win the first championship of The Air Race. Lexus will also utilize its aerodynamic, cooling, and weight-reduction technologies and know-how gained through grueling air races to create ever-better cars for the realization of a carbon-neutral society.For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/lexus/36614778.html.Source: LEXUSCopyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.