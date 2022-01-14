Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News bei Scryb: Cybeats vom Silicon Valley-Liebling auserwählt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BKK5 ISIN: NO0010112675 Ticker-Symbol: R3Q 
Tradegate
13.01.22
12:58 Uhr
1,669 Euro
+0,048
+2,96 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
REC SILICON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REC SILICON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6151,63613.01.
1,6171,62613.01.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.01.2022 | 06:17
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Disclosure og large shareholding

Reference is made to the announcement made by REC Silicon ASA ("REC Silicon" or the "Company") on 14 January 2022 regarding the strategic equity investment agreement between REC Silicon, Hanwha Solutions Corporation ("Hanwha Solution") and Aker Horizons ASA, through its subsidiary Aker Horizons Holding AS, pursuant to which REC Silicon shall issue, and Hanwha Solutions shall subscribe for, 48,213,001 new shares in REC Silicon at a subscription price of NOK 20 per share (the "Share Issue") and Aker Horizons Holding AS have agreed to sell and Hanwha Solutions shall acquire 21,891,275 existing shares in the Company at a price of NOK 20 (the "Share Sale").

Following completion of the Share Sale, Aker Horizons Holding AS' ownership interest in REC Silicon will be approximately 16.67% through its holding of 70,104,276 shares in the Company. The foregoing calculations are based on 420,625,659 outstanding shares in REC Silicon after the issuance of the new shares in the Share Issue.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements set out in section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


REC SILICON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.