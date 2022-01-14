EQS-Ad-hoc: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Relief Therapeutics Comments on NRx Pharmaceuticals' Press Release Reporting on its Recently Filed Lawsuit
Geneva, Switzerland, January 14, 2022 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, commented today on the press release that NRx Pharmaceuticals ("NRx") issued on Wednesday evening (the "NRx Press Release") reporting on the recently filed lawsuit that its subsidiary, NeuroRx, Inc. ("NeuroRx") filed against Relief earlier this week. In response to the NRx Press Release, Relief reported:
Relief reports that the allegations in NeuroRx's complaint will be responded to in an appropriate filing with the court after NeuroRx's complaint is served on Relief. Further, in light of NeuroRx's claims in its recently filed lawsuit, and the statements made in the NRx Press Release, Relief is considering whether to file additional claims against NeuroRx and Jonathan Javitt. While there can be no assurance, Relief remains confident in the validity of its claims against NeuroRx and Jonathan Javitt.
Finally, Relief wishes to clarify the record regarding statements made in the NRx Press Release about the date of the mediation, so that the market has clarity as to what occurred. Following the filing of Relief's complaint on October 6, 2021, the parties agreed to engage in an effort to attempt to amicably resolve the litigation, which included an agreement by NeuroRx to produce certain financial records to Relief prior to the mediation. The original date set for the mediation was January 5, 2022. However, when NeuroRx failed to meet its own deadline for producing the agreed-upon financial documents, the parties agreed to reschedule the mediation date to February 22, 2022. Therefore, the statement made in the NRx Press Release that Relief has unilaterally delayed the mediation is misleading and does not reflect the fact that had NeuroRx provided the financial records it agreed to provide prior to the mediation on the timeline that it committed to meet, the mediation would likely have taken place in early January.
ABOUT RELIEF
Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100 (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19 through Relief's collaboration partner in the U.S., NeuroRx. Further, as part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. Finally, Relief's recently completed acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH, have brought to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com.
Follow us on LinkedIn.
Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including (i) whether RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA will be successful in its breach of contract action against NRx's subsidiary, NeuroRx, and NeuroRx's CEO, Jonathan Javitt, and in defending NeuroRx's recently filed lawsuit, (ii) whether the upcoming mediation will be successful, and (iii) those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's press releases and filings with the SIX, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Additional features:
File: Relief Therapeutics Comments on NRx Pharmaceuticals' Press Release Reporting on its Recently Filed Lawsuit
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG
|Avenue de Sécheron 15
|1202 Genève
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|contact@relieftherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|https://relieftherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH0100191136
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1268664
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1268664 14-Jan-2022 CET/CEST